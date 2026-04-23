The cause of death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez has been officially confirmed as penetrating wounds to the upper body, according to a newly released Los Angeles County Medical Examiner autopsy report.

Her death has been ruled a homicide, marking a significant development in a case that has drawn widespread attention following criminal charges against singer D4vd, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke.

The release of the previously sealed autopsy report has renewed scrutiny of the investigation, which has unfolded over several months under court-ordered restrictions. Prosecutors had agreed this week to allow the document's release, ending a prolonged period in which key forensic details remained out of the public domain.

Autopsy Report Confirms Homicide by Sharp Force Injuries

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's report states that Celeste Rivas Hernandez died from two penetrating sharp-force injuries to the torso. One wound is reported to have penetrated the liver, while another impacted the left side of the chest, affecting the rib area.

According to SFGate, the autopsy report detailed penetrating injuries to the upper body consistent with sharp-force trauma. However, the examination was limited due to what officials described as extensive post-mortem changes to the body, which affected the level of forensic detail available.

The coroner also noted that two fingers were mutilated. Tests on the liver detected a small amount of alcohol, though this could have resulted from chemical changes after death and was not considered a contributing factor.

Read more D4vd Allegedly Murdered 14-Year-Old To Protect 'Lucrative' Music Career From Abuse Scandal D4vd Allegedly Murdered 14-Year-Old To Protect 'Lucrative' Music Career From Abuse Scandal

Autopsy Report Unsealed

The autopsy findings had been sealed for months following a request by law enforcement and a court order issued late last year. The restriction prevented public access to the report while the investigation was ongoing.

This week, prosecutors agreed to lift the seal, allowing the medical examiner's findings to be made public. Officials stated the decision was part of the ongoing legal process and investigative transparency requirements.

Dr. Odey C Ukpo, Chief Medical Examiner for Los Angeles County, said the office's role remains independent from law enforcement and emphasised the importance of releasing findings when legally permitted.

Discovery of Remains in Hollywood Hills Tesla

Celeste Rivas Hernandez's remains were discovered in September inside a Tesla parked in the Hollywood Hills. The vehicle was registered to D4vd. According to investigators, the body was found in a highly decomposed state and had been dismembered.

Authorities reported that the remains were located in two separate bags inside the vehicle's trunk. They found her head and torso in one bag, while her arms and legs were in another. The condition of the body limited forensic analysis, including the identification of certain physical characteristics.

Investigators have not publicly disclosed additional suspects beyond the charges already filed in connection with the case.

D4vd Charged in Connection With Murder Case

Singer D4vd, aged 21, has been charged with first-degree murder, lewd and lascivious acts with a person under 14, and mutilation of a dead body. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Prosecutors allege the killing occurred after concerns that a relationship between the accused and the victim could be exposed. Defence attorneys have rejected the allegations and stated that D4vd did not cause the teenager's death.

The case remains in the early stages of court proceedings, with pre-trial hearings expected as both sides prepare their arguments.

Family Response and Community Reaction

The victim's family has publicly expressed grief following the release of the autopsy report. In a statement, they described Celeste as a 'beautiful, strong girl' who enjoyed singing, dancing, and spending time with family.

They also thanked investigators and members of their local community in Lake Elsinore, California, for their support during the ongoing legal process. The family has called for justice as the investigation continues.

Background of the Accused Singer

D4vd gained popularity through viral success on TikTok in 2022, building an audience with a blend of indie rock, R&B, and lo-fi pop. His breakout track achieved mainstream streaming success and chart recognition.

His debut album was released around the estimated timeline of the alleged incident, adding further attention to the chronology of events now under investigation by authorities.