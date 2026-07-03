A retired US Army staff sergeant was shot dead outside a Walmart in North Lauderdale, Florida, after a row over a parking space, in a case now testing the line between lawful self‑defence and criminal liability.

Bart Diguglielmo, 62, died after an encounter with an unidentified woman who says she fired in fear for her life, as detectives analyse witness accounts and widely shared video clips to decide whether the killing was legally justified.

The confrontation has drawn national attention because it combines several of the United States' most contentious issues: firearms, self‑defence laws and everyday disputes turning deadly.

Footage circulating online appears to show the pair arguing before Diguglielmo walks towards the woman moments before a single shot is fired. Supporters of the woman say the video suggests she feared for her safety, while the veteran's family argue it does not tell the whole story and wrongly portrays him as the aggressor.

For Diguglielmo's relatives, the loss is personal and painful. The decorated Desert Storm veteran, retired trauma nurse and father of three is being remembered as a compassionate man whose life ended after what relatives describe as a minor disagreement.

His daughter has publicly challenged claims that her father threatened or harassed the woman, insisting that 'nobody deserves to lose their life over a parking spot'.

Police Examine Whether Deadly Force Was Justified

The shooting happened shortly before 12.30pm on 30 June in the car park of a Walmart on West McNab Road in North Lauderdale. According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, Diguglielmo and the woman became involved in a verbal dispute over a parking space before the situation escalated.

Deputies found Diguglielmo suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he later died. The woman stayed at the scene, spoke to investigators and immediately said she had acted in self‑defence. Detectives detained her for questioning but did not arrest her, pending further investigation. The completed case will be submitted to the Broward County State Attorney's Office, which will decide whether criminal charges are warranted.

Investigators are reviewing multiple pieces of evidence, including witness statements, mobile phone footage and dashcam recordings that captured much of the argument before the fatal shot was fired.

Viral Footage Deepens Public Divide

The incident quickly became widely discussed online after footage of the confrontation was shared on social media and news sites.

The recordings appear to show an increasingly heated exchange between the two individuals. At one point, the woman is seen holding both a mobile phone and a handgun while continuing to argue.

Diguglielmo is later seen moving towards her before the shot is fired. Although the footage captures key moments, legal experts say video alone rarely provides the complete context needed to determine whether a shooting meets the legal threshold for self‑defence.

Online responses reflect the divided views around the case. Some viewers argue the woman had a right to defend herself if she genuinely feared imminent harm. Others say the available footage does not appear to show a threat severe enough to justify deadly force and are calling for prosecutors to pursue homicide charges.

Family Urges Focus On Veteran's Life, Not Final Minutes

As legal questions dominate headlines, Diguglielmo's family are trying to focus attention on the man they knew.

His daughter, Amanda, said they had only recently rebuilt their relationship after years apart, making his sudden death even more difficult. She said she initially hesitated to speak publicly but felt compelled to defend her father's reputation after seeing conflicting reports about his behaviour during the confrontation.

His sister described him as a devoted Christian, decorated military veteran and retired nurse who spent decades caring for patients. Relatives reject claims that he would deliberately threaten or assault someone and say reducing his death to a row over a parking space ignores the life he led beforehand.

Why This Case Could Test Florida's Self‑Defence Laws

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Whether prosecutors ultimately file charges will depend on how investigators interpret Florida law.

Although many observers have referenced Florida's broad self-defence protections, investigators must still determine whether the woman reasonably believed deadly force was necessary to prevent imminent death or serious bodily harm. The existence of video evidence does not automatically answer that question, particularly if witness accounts add context that the recordings do not show.

Legal analysts note that self‑defence cases often hinge on specific details, including the distance between the individuals, opportunities to move away, perceived threats and the sequence of events immediately before the shooting. Those factors are expected to be central to the State Attorney's review.