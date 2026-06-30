Virginia gun owners must now lock away their firearms whenever a child lives in or visits the home, after Governor Abigail Spanberger signed a safe-storage mandate that not one Republican lawmaker backed.

The measure, House Bill 871, makes it a crime to leave a firearm unsecured in any residence where the owner knows that a minor or a legally prohibited person is present. It moved through the Democratic-controlled General Assembly along party lines before Spanberger attached her own amendments and folded it into a sweeping gun-safety package.

Backers describe it as an overdue child-protection law, while critics say it reaches into how responsible Virginians run their own households.

Inside Virginia's Locked-Container Storage Requirement

The new law tells gun owners exactly what secure storage looks like. Anyone who keeps a firearm in a home where they know a minor or a prohibited person is present must store the weapon and its ammunition in a locked container, compartment, or cabinet that the minor or prohibited person cannot reach. The requirement applies in the residence itself, and the bill carves out narrow exceptions for a gun carried on the owner's person and for antique firearms.

A breach is a Class 4 misdemeanour, the least serious tier of criminal offence in the Commonwealth. Under Section 18.2-11 of the Code of Virginia, this carries a fine of up to £189 ($250) and no jail time. The statute also orders every licensed dealer to post a written notice at its premises informing customers of the penalty for failing to comply.

Delegate Mark Downey carried the House version, with Senator Jennifer Boysko steering the companion bill, SB348, through the upper chamber. Both were drafted around a single purpose, which is keeping firearms out of the hands of children and people barred by law from owning them. The provisions take effect on 1 July 2026.

A Strict Party-Line Vote in Richmond

The numbers behind the bill tell the story of a divided legislature. The House of Delegates first passed HB871 on 5 February by 60 votes to 37, and the Senate followed on 2 March by 21 to 19.

After Spanberger returned the bill with amendments, the House concurred on 22 April by 64 to 36 and the Senate by 21 to 18, sending it to enactment. The full recorded vote history lists the measure as a partisan bill carried by 14 Democratic patrons.

Those tallies map almost perfectly onto the chambers' makeup. Democrats hold 64 of the 100 House seats after their gains in the November 2025 election, and they control the Senate 21 to 19. The final House concurrence of 64 to 36 therefore fell exactly along party lines, with every Democrat in favour and every Republican opposed. No Republican in either chamber is recorded as voting for the bill at any stage.

Spanberger has repeatedly tied the package to the long stretch when similar bills died on a governor's desk. 'I support the Second Amendment,' she said in a statement accompanying her amendments, adding that 'gun violence is the leading cause of death for children and teenagers in America, and that should motivate all of us to ask ourselves what we can do to mitigate this harm.'

Her office noted that, for four years, dozens of gun-safety bills were vetoed even when they had passed with bipartisan support.

Spanberger's Amendments and the July Enforcement Date

Rather than sign the bill outright, the Governor sent it back with changes on 14 April. Her recommended amendments widened the definition of safe storage so that a firearm rendered inoperable by a locking device also satisfies the law, a clarification aimed at giving gun owners and police a clearer standard. The reworked text allows a loaded firearm to be kept in a biometric lock-box that a minor or prohibited person cannot open.

Both chambers adopted her recommendations at the reconvened session on 22 April, and the bill was chaptered as Acts of Assembly Chapter 1074. Spanberger later marked the wider slate of gun laws at a signing event in Richmond on 16 June, joined by law-enforcement officers, students, doctors and families affected by gun violence. According to the Governor's office, research shows that safe-storage practices lower the risk of self-inflicted firearm injuries by 78 per cent and of unintentional firearm injuries among children and teenagers by 85 per cent.

Advocacy groups that pressed for the change cast the session as a turning point. Virginia chapters of Moms Demand Action called the slate of bills a historic year for public safety, pointing to a string of measures that included the storage rule, a ghost-gun ban and protections for domestic-violence survivors.

Prosecutorial Pushback and the Wider Gun-Law Fight

The storage mandate arrived inside a much larger and more contested package, and most of the legal fire has landed elsewhere. The headline flashpoint is the ban on the future sale of assault-style firearms and magazines holding more than 15 rounds, which drew lawsuits from the National Rifle Association and the Second Amendment Foundation within hours of signing. The NRA's John Commerford said the Governor's 'last-minute amendments don't fix the bills; they merely attempt to rebrand blatant violations of law-abiding Virginians' Second Amendment rights.'

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Resistance has also come from inside the courthouse. According to the Virginia Citizens Defense League, as many as 10 local prosecutors have said they will not enforce parts of the package they view as unconstitutional, among them the Commonwealth's Attorneys for Powhatan and Smyth counties. That opposition, though, has centred on the weapons and carry restrictions rather than the storage requirement, which sits on firmer legal ground because it regulates how guns are kept rather than whether they can be owned.

For families, the practical effect is narrow and concrete, as a gun left within a child's reach now exposes the owner to a criminal charge. For the law's critics, the same rule represents the state stepping across the threshold of the home. Both readings will be tested the moment enforcement begins.

When the locks click shut on 1 July, Virginia will learn whether a child-safety law that won zero Republican votes can still command the broad public backing its supporters insist it carries.