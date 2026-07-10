An 11-year-old boy from Pennsylvania is rebuilding his life after a devastating alligator attack during a family fishing trip in Florida left him without his right hand. Weeks after the incident, Brodie Dituri is recovering from multiple surgeries and adjusting to life after the amputation.

Brodie's father, whose quick actions saved him, said the experience has also changed how the young fishing enthusiast feels about the Sunshine State.

Fishing Trip Turns Into Life-Threatening Ordeal

The attack happened on 27 June at Nelson Fish Camp near Umatilla in Marion County, Florida. Brodie was enjoying one of his favourite pastimes with his family when the incident unfolded.

According to People, the 11-year-old had just caught a fish and was lowering it back into the water when an alligator suddenly lunged, clamping its jaws onto his arm. His father, Peter Dituri, reacted immediately.

'There was no thought process,' Peter told reporters. 'It was just instinct.'

Peter threw himself onto the alligator in an effort to force it to release his son. As the reptile rolled in a defensive manoeuvre known as the 'death roll', Brodie's hand was severed during the struggle.

'The officers all said that if I didn't go on top of it and had caused it to roll, it would have pulled him into the water before rolling,' Peter later told People.

Witnesses rushed to help before emergency responders arrived at the scene. Brodie was transported to a nearby hospital, where surgeons made repeated attempts to save his hand. Despite multiple operations, doctors were ultimately forced to amputate it at the wrist because of the severity of the injuries.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) later confirmed that law enforcement officers located and dispatched the 8ft 7in alligator involved in the attack.

GATOR ATTACK: An 11-year-old Pennsylvania boy is facing a long recovery after losing his right hand in an alligator attack during a family fishing trip in Marion County. https://t.co/Z13oAgI1nl — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) July 9, 2026

Recovery and Prosthetic Plans

Brodie is now focused on rehabilitation as he adapts to everyday life with one hand. His family says they are exploring both hand transplant and prosthetic options, although Peter revealed his son is currently 'leaning' towards using a prosthetic limb.

Before the attack, the Dituri family regularly travelled to Florida for holidays centred on fishing and the outdoors. That has now changed dramatically.

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'He is definitely afraid of Florida,' Peter told WESH.

A GoFundMe campaign established to help cover mounting medical expenses describes the challenges Brodie now faces as he tries to continue enjoying the activities that have always defined him.

The incident was one of two fatal or serious alligator encounters in Florida over consecutive days. Just one day later, a 31-year-old woman died after another devastating alligator attack in a state forest northeast of Orlando.

Florida's Alligator Breeding Season

According to wildlife experts, Florida's alligator breeding season, which typically runs from April through June, had only recently begun to wind down when Brodie was attacked. During this period, alligators are generally more active and can become increasingly territorial.

They also noted that lower water levels can concentrate both wildlife and people in the same areas, increasing the likelihood of dangerous encounters. Authorities continue to urge residents and visitors to exercise caution around freshwater bodies, particularly during the warmer months when alligator activity remains high.