Americans woke up this week to reassuring news that five cups of coffee a day is safe for the heart. The catch buried in the American Heart Association's new statement is that the caramel latte in your hand doesn't count.

The American Heart Association (AHA) published its scientific statement on caffeine and cardiovascular disease on Monday in its journal Circulation. It found that most adults can safely drink up to 400 milligrams of caffeine daily, roughly five 8-ounce (236.6 ml) cups of black coffee, without raising their heart risk.

For some people, the habit may even help. The review linked regular coffee to a lower risk of heart disease, heart failure, and stroke.

But the fine print is where the story turns.

The Sugar and Cream Loophole

The benefits apply to black caffeinated coffee with no added sugars, flavours, or cream. That single condition rules out most of what Americans actually buy.

'For most adults, intake of up to 400 mg of caffeine a day, the equivalent of up to five cups of caffeinated coffee per day without added sugars or fillers, is safe and does not increase cardiovascular risk,' said Dr Gregory Marcus, who chaired the statement's writing group and teaches medicine at the University of California, San Francisco.

Adding syrups, whipped cream, or sugar likely strips away the protection, the statement said. A flavoured cold foam drink is not the coffee the researchers studied.

Your Espresso Machine Is the Problem

The brewing method matters just as much. The heart-healthy links hold only for paper-filtered or instant coffee.

Unfiltered options keep a compound called cafestol, which raises low-density lipoprotein (LDL), the 'bad' cholesterol that can clog arteries. Cafestol survives in espresso, French press, Turkish coffee, and boiled coffee.

That places the espresso-based drinks powering American coffee culture, from the flat white to the macchiato, outside the good news.

Why Five Cups Helps Your Neighbour but Not You

The statement is blunt that there is no single safe dose for everyone. Genetics decide a lot.

A liver gene called CYP1A2 controls how fast the body clears caffeine. Roughly half the population carries a slow-clearing variant, meaning each cup lingers longer and keeps pushing up blood pressure. Slow metabolisers face higher odds of hypertension and sleep disruption at intakes that leave fast metabolisers untouched.

The Payoff for Getting It Right

The upside for plain coffee drinkers is real. Habitual coffee was tied to a 20% to 30% lower risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.

A randomised trial led by Marcus found that patients whose irregular heart rhythm had been corrected were 39% less likely to see it return if they drank about a cup of coffee a day, overturning decades of advice to quit.

Energy drinks are the clear exception. Packing three to four times the caffeine of regular coffee, they were tied to higher blood pressure and abnormal rhythms even in healthy adults, and the AHA says they should be avoided.

The takeaway is simple. The study blesses the pour, not the order. Before the next toast to your heart, check what is actually in the cup.