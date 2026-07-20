Obsession actress Inde Navarrette has opened up about being bisexual and why she understands that many people choose to keep their sexuality private, describing coming out as 'such a sticky subject' for those facing personal, family or cultural pressures.

The actress's remarks were originally shared in an earlier interview and have drawn renewed attention as viewers discover more about her work following her role as Nikki in Obsession. Navarrette reflected on the challenges some LGBTQ+ people face when deciding whether to publicly share their identity.

Coming Out Can Be 'Such a Sticky Subject'

Reflecting on her own experience, Navarrette said she understood why some people may decide not to come out publicly.

'Being bisexual, I understand how much you could definitely keep it to yourself because it's such a sticky subject,' she said.

The actress explained that her family background helped shape her understanding of conversations around sexuality after a relative came out before she publicly discussed her own identity.

'Because my family was exposed to it earlier on with my cousin coming out, it wasn't that big of a deal,' she said.

Navarrette added that acceptance can vary significantly depending on a person's circumstances, particularly within some cultural and ethnic communities.

'I know for a fact that I have friends who are queer or lesbian or trans who are in ethnic communities where it's a lot harder,' she said.

Challenges Behind Coming Out Decisions

Navarrette's comments highlighted that coming out is not the same experience for everyone, with factors including family relationships, cultural expectations and personal safety often influencing whether someone feels comfortable sharing their sexuality.

Her remarks focused on the wider pressures faced by LGBTQ+ people rather than presenting coming out as a universal experience.

According to an Instagram post resharing excerpts from her earlier interview, Navarrette's comments have recently circulated again as interest in the actress has grown following Obsession.

'Obsession' Role Brings Fresh Attention to Actress

Navarrette's portrayal of Nikki in Obsession has brought renewed interest to her acting career and encouraged viewers to explore more of her previous work.

The role introduced her to audiences beyond her earlier television appearances, while previous interviews have also attracted attention from fans wanting to learn more about the actress.

Before starring in Obsession, Navarrette appeared as Sarah Cushing in Superman & Lois and played Estela de la Cruz in the final season of 13 Reasons Why.

Navarrette Built Acting Career Before Film Role

The actress established herself through television roles before appearing in Obsession, including her work on Superman & Lois and 13 Reasons Why.

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During discussions surrounding 13 Reasons Why, Navarrette spoke publicly about being bisexual and shared her thoughts on why some people may not feel ready to come out.

Those comments have remained publicly available since they were first shared, but they have reached new audiences as Navarrette's career has continued to develop.

Her reflections offer insight into the personal and social factors that can influence whether LGBTQ+ people feel comfortable coming out, a subject Navarrette has discussed openly throughout her career.