Donald Trump has shared a radio interview in which a Texas megachurch pastor called Islam 'a false religion instituted by a false prophet who wrote a false book, the Koran'.

The president posted a link to the audio on Truth Social on Tuesday night, about an hour after arriving at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. He shared it without comment. The link pointed to a copy of the audio on a Vimeo account bearing First Baptist Dallas's name and logo, two days after Trump reposted a video praising his public display of faith.

A Recycled Prayer Clip From Iowa

Shortly after midnight on Monday, Trump reposted footage first shared by the Trump War Room account, accompanied by the caption 'A President who isn't ashamed to pray'. The clip, set to Graves into Gardens by Elevation Worship and Brandon Lake, showed a diner at the Machine Shed restaurant in Urbandale, Iowa, asking to pray for Trump on 27 January 2026.

'Absolutely! Come on. Let's go,' Trump replied, according to Fox News, before launching his midterm campaign in nearby Clive. The footage shows Trump receiving a prayer from the customer, not leading one.

Jeffress Turns on Paxton and Islam

The audio came from Robert Jeffress, senior pastor of First Baptist Dallas and a longstanding Trump ally, during an appearance on The Brian Kilmeade Show, a Fox News radio programme, on Tuesday morning.

Jeffress first turned to Ken Paxton, the Republican Senate candidate who lost to Democrat James Talarico on 3 November, giving Democrats their first Senate win in the state since 1988. Jeffress blamed Paxton for damaging the party's performance in Texas.

Jeffress, whose church has about 16,000 members, referred to 'some less-than-desirable candidates the Republicans were running, certainly in Texas' before confirming that he meant Paxton. 'He's worshipped in our church, I know his ex-wife and so forth,' he said, adding that many evangelicals 'stayed home' and that Paxton had dragged other Republicans down. He also suggested Texas could be 'purple for a while'.

Asked if he was worried about the Muslim faith taking root in America, he replied: 'I think we need to be very frank, and I've been outspoken about this: Islam is a false religion instituted by a false prophet who wrote a false book, the Koran.' He later acknowledged the importance of religious freedom, warning that efforts to denounce Islam could eventually be used against Christians.

Mixed Signals Over a Muslim Senator-Elect

Trump's post came on the same day he told the New York Post he intended to meet Abdul El-Sayed, the Michigan Democrat who defeated Republican Mike Rogers on 3 November to become the first Muslim elected to the US Senate.

During the campaign, Trump described El-Sayed as 'a jihadist' and repeated the debunked claim that he belonged to the Muslim Brotherhood. El-Sayed was born in Michigan to Egyptian immigrant parents.

'He's a smart guy,' Trump told the Post on Tuesday. He did not specify a date for the meeting.

If it goes ahead, the meeting will follow Trump's decision to amplify a pastor's condemnation of the religion the senator-elect practises.