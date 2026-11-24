US President Donald Trump has delivered an unusual assessment of Elon Musk after the billionaire publicly distanced himself from the MAGA movement, describing the Tesla and SpaceX chief as an '80% super genius' while refusing to reveal what makes up the remaining 20%.

The President's cryptic remarks have drawn attention to the relationship between the two influential figures, particularly after Musk questioned his association with Trump's political movement following disappointing Republican results in the 2026 midterm elections.

Cryptic 80% Super Genius Remark About Elon Musk

Trump made the comments while answering questions about Musk at his $TRUMP Coin Club gala in Sterling, Virginia, on Sunday, 22 November.

'He's 80% super genius and 20% I refuse to say what that is,' the President said, adding, 'He is a very unusual guy.'

Trump did not elaborate on what he meant by the unexplained percentage, leaving the comment open to interpretation. His description combined praise for Musk's intelligence with an ambiguous reference to qualities he declined to discuss publicly.

The exchange came days after Musk's remarks about his political identity attracted attention, prompting fresh questions about whether the billionaire still considers himself aligned with Trump's movement.

Elon Musk Says He Is Not MAGA

Musk addressed his political identity during an interview with New York Times columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin at the DealBook Summit on 18 November.

'I'm not MAGA,' Musk said, explaining that he did not believe in blindly adhering to a set of Republican Party policies. 'If that means sort of blind adherence to a set of policies by the Republican Party, then I certainly don't have that,' he added.

The billionaire also described himself as 'ideologically quite moderate,' saying he believed there were positives and negatives in both political parties. His comments followed the Republicans' disappointing performance in the 2026 midterm elections, during which Democrats secured major victories across the country.

Musk acknowledged that he felt 'pretty foolish' about spending hundreds of millions of dollars supporting Republican candidates without seeing the expected results. He also suggested he would have spent less money if he could go back and make the decision again.

Trump Previously Defended Musk Despite Differences

Despite Musk's rejection of the MAGA label, Trump has indicated that he still considers the billionaire a friend. Speaking to NBC News on 19 November, the President said, 'He's a friend of mine,' while discussing Musk's political comments.

Trump also defended the billionaire's intentions, saying Musk had travelled with him and supported him throughout their political relationship. However, the President warned that MAGA had a specific meaning to him and that people who moved away from its principles 'don't do very well.'

The comments highlighted a distinction between Trump's understanding of the movement and Musk's description of his own political beliefs.

Musk, Trump Have Previously Had a Public Falling-Out

Musk was once among Trump's most prominent allies, contributing substantial financial support to Republican campaigns and leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) after Trump returned to the White House in 2025.

Their relationship deteriorated publicly in June 2025 following disagreements over Trump's spending legislation and government policy. Musk subsequently criticised the President, but the two later reconciled.

Musk's latest comments do not necessarily signal another break between the pair. His appearance alongside Trump during the President's November trip to China also demonstrated that their relationship has continued despite differences over political identity.