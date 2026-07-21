Trump has vowed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu 'will not be arrested' in the United States, escalating a growing clash over whether New York City could attempt to enforce an International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant against the Israeli leader.

The statement came after New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said his administration was examining what legal options might exist if Netanyahu visits the city for the United Nations General Assembly later this year. Legal experts have questioned whether such an arrest could be carried out, but the remarks have sparked a broader debate over the reach of the ICC and the limits of local authority in the US.

Trump Rejects Arrest Calls

Posting on Truth Social, Trump dismissed any possibility of Netanyahu being detained on American soil, throwing his support behind one of Washington's closest allies and setting up a fresh political confrontation over the Gaza war and international justice.

He went on to praise Netanyahu's stance against Iran, arguing that 'the only ones that should be arrested are the people that led Iran into this unprecedented spiral of death and destruction.'

Although Trump did not mention Mamdani by name, his comments came shortly after the New York mayor said he believed Netanyahu should ultimately face justice in The Hague and confirmed that his administration was examining what legal options, if any, would be available should the Israeli prime minister visit the city.

Mamdani Stands by ICC's Position

Mamdani has repeatedly said he believes Netanyahu should answer the allegations before the ICC, which issued arrest warrants in 2024 over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity linked to Israel's military campaign in Gaza. Netanyahu and the Israeli government have rejected the accusations and continue to dispute the court's authority.

While signalling support for the ICC warrant, the mayor has also acknowledged that his administration would act within the limits of the law. He said his legal team is actively assessing whether New York has any authority to enforce such an arrest if Netanyahu attends the UN General Assembly.

Legal and Diplomatic Questions

The exchange has highlighted the legal uncertainty surrounding the enforcement of ICC warrants in the US. Because neither country recognises the ICC's jurisdiction, there is no automatic legal mechanism requiring US authorities to execute the court's warrants. Legal experts have also noted that visiting heads of government typically enjoy diplomatic protections that would complicate any attempt to detain Netanyahu.

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The dispute has already drawn sharp reactions from across the political spectrum. US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz dismissed the idea of arresting Netanyahu as 'pure political theatre' while Israeli officials accused Mamdani of politicising the issue instead of focusing on local governance.

Spotlight Turns to September Visit

Netanyahu is expected to travel to New York in September to attend the annual UN General Assembly, where world leaders traditionally gather for high-level diplomatic meetings. His anticipated visit now carries added political significance as debate continues over the ICC warrant and whether any legal challenge could arise during his time in the US.

Netanyahu's highly anticipated visit has moved beyond a hypothetical legal debate into a high-profile political showdown. Whether or not any arrest could legally take place, Trump's intervention has ensured the issue will remain firmly in the spotlight as world leaders gather in New York.