US President Donald Trump reportedly stopped considering plans to replace Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick after the billionaire donated $25 million towards his planned presidential library, following controversy over his visit to Jeffrey Epstein's private Caribbean island.

Trump had reportedly come close to firing Lutnick after the Commerce Secretary acknowledged visiting Little St. James during congressional testimony in February 2026. The admission renewed scrutiny of his association with Epstein and placed his Cabinet position under pressure.

The donation's timing has raised questions about whether it influenced Trump's decision. However, available reporting does not establish a formal agreement or prove that the contribution was exchanged for political protection.

Epstein Island Visit Threatened Lutnick's Cabinet Position

Lutnick's admission that he visited Little St. James brought renewed attention to his association with Epstein, who was convicted of soliciting prostitution from a minor in 2008. The revelation created a political liability for the Commerce Secretary and reportedly put his Cabinet position at risk.

$25 Million Donation Reportedly Changed Trump's Approach

Despite the controversy, Trump continued to support Lutnick. A White House official said the president had complete confidence in him. Trump also praised Lutnick on Friday, saying he was doing a 'very good job'.

Lutnick was described as the administration's 'ultimate survivor', reflecting his ability to retain his position despite disagreements with senior officials and scrutiny of his business dealings. The timing of the contribution and Trump's reported decision to abandon plans to replace him have raised questions about the relationship between private donations and political support.

Nvidia Chip Export Dispute Creates Fresh Pressure

Lutnick has faced criticism over the Commerce Department's handling of advanced technology exports to China. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reportedly criticised the department over delays in imposing export restrictions on Megaspeed, a Singapore-based company under investigation for allegedly diverting advanced Nvidia AI chips to China.

White House officials reportedly considered allowing Secretary of State Marco Rubio to take charge of the export-control process, while Lutnick's position again came under discussion. Separate allegations involving Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang and a suspected Chinese spy have added to scrutiny of the technology sector. However, these claims are distinct from the Megaspeed investigation.

Wow. This confirms what we have long feared, that the Trump Administration sacrificed our national security to let China get what it wants most: access to our advanced chips.



It’s hard to imagine anything more reckless or consequential for our national security. Congress must… https://t.co/qmKxLc1jjk — Senator Chris Coons (@ChrisCoons) November 22, 2026

Cantor Fitzgerald Faces Conflict-of-Interest Questions

Lutnick's former financial services company, Cantor Fitzgerald, has attracted scrutiny over potential conflicts of interest. Before joining the administration, he led the Wall Street firm before handing control to his sons. The company's business dealings with artificial intelligence firms in Asia have prompted questions about possible overlaps between its commercial interests and Lutnick's government responsibilities.

Senior White House advisers reportedly examined whether his decisions could benefit the company's investments. Trump also reportedly raised the issue. Cantor Fitzgerald has denied any conflict of interest, and no established evidence shows that Lutnick improperly used his government position to benefit the firm.

Democrats have also signalled plans to investigate administration officials and members of Trump's family following their midterm election victories. Lutnick and Cantor Fitzgerald could be among the targets.

Lutnick Insists He Is Not Leaving

Lutnick reportedly clashed with former White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, who kept the Commerce Secretary on a tight leash. Following Trump's announcement that Wiles would step down and be replaced by her deputy, Stephen Miller, Lutnick reportedly felt less constrained. He subsequently told people: 'I'm not going anywhere.' Despite his confidence, Lutnick's future could depend on his ability to manage internal disagreements and address questions about his business interests and past associations.