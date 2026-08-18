Read more Sophie Cunningham's Name Reportedly Banned From WNBA Subreddit Amid Controversy Over 'Trans' Debate Sophie Cunningham's Name Reportedly Banned From WNBA Subreddit Amid Controversy Over 'Trans' Debate

A mother and daughter who attended an Indiana Fever game to support Sophie Cunningham are making headlines. The pair sparked a fresh controversy after they claimed they were ordered by security to cover up their 'XX-XY' T-shirts or leave the arena.

The incident took place during the Fever's game against the Atlanta Dream in Atlanta on Sunday, as the debate surrounding transgender participation in women's sport continued to spill into the WNBA stands.

According to reports, the pair had bought premium tickets and attended specifically to watch Cunningham, whose recent comments about transgender athletes have made her a polarising figure both inside and outside the league.

The mother and daughter wore matching XX-XY Athletics shirts, with one of the designs featuring the words 'For the girls'. They said they were supporting Cunningham and her position on protecting women's sport.

However, during overtime, league security approached them and instructed them to cover their shirts. The women were reportedly given the choice of putting on alternative shirts provided by arena staff or leaving the venue.

WNBA Admits Fans Should Not Have Been Asked To Cover Shirts

The controversy escalated after the women publicly described their experience and the story spread across social media. It didn't take long before the WNBA subsequently acknowledged that its security personnel had intervened.

'The WNBA is aware of interactions at last night's game in Atlanta in which fans were asked by league security to cover their shirts. This should not have happened,' the league said.

The Atlanta Dream also sought to distance itself from the incident, saying its own personnel were not responsible for the decision.

'The Atlanta Dream believes in creating a safe and inclusive environment for everyone. Unfortunately, at last night's game, WNBA security took actions that fell short of that standard. At no point was Dream personnel involved in the decisions made by WNBA security,' the team said.

Social Media Divided Over Cunningham Supporters

The contrasting treatment of fans on opposing sides of the debate became another major point of discussion online. As details of the confrontation spread, social media users offered sharply different reactions.

Claims that another fan wearing a pro-transgender message was also asked to conceal her shirt further complicated the incident. According to reports, a woman wearing a shirt carrying a message in support of transgender rights was shown on the arena's video board, after which security became aware of the message.

BREAKING - This mother and daughter paid $1,000 per ticket to attend today’s Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream game at State Farm Arena, specifically to see Sophie Cunningham — a woman they respect and admire for taking a clear stance against biological men in women’s sports. They… pic.twitter.com/Mv6VyOigXw — Adam Francisco (@adamfrancisco_) August 17, 2026

'$1000 per ticket? Who the f--k is paying more than $10 to see women play basketball?,' one X user wrote.

'They are so outraged and spent more than $2,000 on tickets for something that has never even impacted them? And... they bought floor tickets thinking they would ''make a statement'' and get on the screen? Now they at mad because they were asked not to make a political statement? And... you're outraged because they made someone who had a trans-rights shirt zip up her sweatshirt too?... All this fake outrage has to be exhausting,' another one commented.

'Are there any lawyers who are willing to do this law suit pro-bono?,' someone asked.

The dispute comes weeks after Cunningham publicly addressed transgender participation in women's sports. She insisted that her position was about protecting female athletes rather than attacking transgender people.