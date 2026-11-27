US President Donald Trump demanded an 'immediate investigation' into revised gross domestic product (GDP) figures on Thanksgiving, 26 November 2026, in a Truth Social post. His wider holiday remarks also drew calls from critics to invoke the 25th Amendment.

The president accused government officials of publishing misleading economic statistics before the November midterm elections. However, the agency responsible for the figures had announced the date of its latest revision months before voters went to the polls.

The dispute followed Wednesday's release from the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). The agency raised its estimate of annualised real GDP growth for the third quarter from 3.4 per cent to 4.3 per cent.

President Trump is calling for an investigation into the Bureau of Economic Analysis after Q3 GDP growth was revised up from 3.4% to 4.3%, calling the lower pre-midterm estimate a "purposeful" error. pic.twitter.com/Z7GbBQxUpM — Lark Davis (@LarkDavis) November 26, 2026

Donald Trump Demands GDP Investigation Over Pre-Election Figures

Trump questioned why the higher estimate had not been available before the 3 November elections. He alleged that the original figures had been deliberately understated but offered no supporting evidence in his posts.

According to an archive of his Truth Social posts, the president wrote, 'I am asking for an immediate investigation of this situation.' His longer Thanksgiving message characterised the adjustment as 'A RECORD SETTING ERROR'.

The original estimate was published on 29 October. The subsequent release increased the estimated growth rate by 0.9 percentage points, primarily reflecting updated information on investment and consumer spending.

The BEA routinely revises quarterly GDP estimates as more comprehensive economic data become available. Its advance estimates rely partly on incomplete information, which subsequent releases help address.

Crucially, the agency's February publication schedule had already identified 25 November as the date for its second estimate.

The timetable predates the midterm elections, contradicting Trump's suggestion that the figures were published three weeks late. The statistical revision itself does not establish misconduct or political interference.

Thanksgiving Message Sparks 25th Amendment Calls

Trump's Thanksgiving message also addressed immigration, political opponents and opposition to his White House ballroom project.

John Jackson, who posts on X, accused Trump of spreading falsehoods in his Thanksgiving message. 'Deranged lies, dozens of them, in a single post. On Thanksgiving Day, not a message of unity, but a predictable screed filled with bitterness, score-settling, and blame-shifting,' Jackson wrote.

Deranged lies, dozens of them, in a single post. On Thanksgiving Day, not a message of unity, but a predictable screed filled with bitterness, score-settling, and blame-shifting. pic.twitter.com/Xve8rzLSMI — John Jackson (@hissgoescobra) November 26, 2026

The criticism also reached Reddit, where users questioned Trump's accusations against his own administration.

Reddit user, Maxcactus, expressed scepticism about Cabinet members' willingness to challenge Trump, writing, 'Remember a few weeks go [sic] when Trump gave the cabinet members shoes that didn't fit but they wore them anyway? Those guys are not going to cross The Don.'

Comment

by u/Maxcactus from discussion

in Fuckthealtright

Such demands represent political criticism and do not establish presidential incapacity.

Under Section 4 of the US Constitution's 25th Amendment, the vice president and a majority of the principal officers of the executive departments can formally declare presidential incapacity. Congress may also establish an alternative body to act alongside the vice president.

The vice president would assume presidential powers and duties as acting president. If a contested declaration reaches Congress, sustaining it requires a two-thirds majority in each chamber.

The available reports do not establish that this constitutional procedure has been initiated. Trump's public demands likewise do not establish that a formal investigation into the GDP figures has begun.

Meanwhile, the BEA is continuing its regular economic reporting process. Its third estimate of economic growth for the July to September quarter is scheduled for 23 December 2026, in accordance with its previously published timetable.