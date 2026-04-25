New photos are circulating showing the inadequate meals being served to US troops deployed during the current conflict with Iran. The photographs, taken by a serving officer aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln, have sparked scrutiny regarding the nutritional support provided to service members.

A retired Air Force veteran who brought the images to public attention has reported that the officer's mother told him her son has lost 17 pounds during the deployment. The Pentagon has denied that food shortages exist on board ships operating in the region.

Why Substandard Navy Meals Are Causing a 17-Pound Weight Loss

Gerald D Givens Jr, a retired US Air Force veteran, brought these concerning images to public attention. Givens currently serves as the chief executive officer of Raleigh Boots On The Ground, a nonprofit dedicated to community violence prevention in North Carolina.

His friend, whose son is the serving officer aboard the aircraft carrier, shared a distressing update regarding his physical condition. '[My friend] told me her son has lost 17 pounds,' Givens stated to reporters.

The family also expressed frustration over logistical delays affecting their personal communications. 'Her husband, also a close friend and a retired veteran, shared that a care package they sent in December still has not arrived,' Givens added.

Photographic Evidence Details Minimal Food Portions for Deployed Troops

The serving officer transmitted multiple photographs depicting the daily provisions offered on the massive warship. The photos show food trays with portions significantly below standard military serving sizes.

Read more 'They're Hungry All the Time': US Sailors' Poor, Small Meals Near Iran Reveal a Crisis 'They're Hungry All the Time': US Sailors' Poor, Small Meals Near Iran Reveal a Crisis

One picture highlights a tray with just a single meat patty and a small scoop of shredded meat on the side. The side dishes are similarly limited.

Givens, who began his military career as a food service specialist, expressed dismay at the situation. 'My immediate reaction was shock,' he explained. 'Food service and mail are essential to combat support,' Givens remarked, highlighting how both elements directly impact the morale of deployed units.

How Food Operations Normally Function in Combat Zones

Drawing from his professional background, Givens highlighted the contrast between established military feeding operations and the recent images. 'My first deployment was in the middle of the desert with nothing but a runway, sand, and sun,' he recalled.

The veteran stressed that proper infrastructure can be established rapidly, even in austere environments. 'Within days, we built a functioning tent city with water, power, and a feeding operation,' he detailed.

Givens maintained that the standard of care requires strict adherence to nutritional guidelines. 'I know the full progression...The meals in those photos are below standard,' he concluded. 'Period.'

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🇺🇸The US Navy continues to receive minimal and ridiculous rations - Newsweek



Newsweek posts new photos from the USS Abraham Lincoln showing service members receiving minimal food portions



Reports grow that some troops have lost significant weight and aren’t receiving… pic.twitter.com/vPhYEAh3cl — Megatron (@Megatron_ron) April 25, 2026

Pentagon Denies Allegations of Widespread Naval Food Shortages

Despite the photographic evidence, official channels maintain a defensive posture. The Pentagon has firmly denied any suggestions of food shortages on board ships operating in the region.

Furthermore, defence officials did not comment directly on the newly emerged pictures sent from the USS Abraham Lincoln. Instead, authorities directed journalists to statements published by the US Navy's Office of the Chief of Naval Operations.

A Navy statement directly addressed the mounting controversy, per Newsweek. 'Recent reports alleging food shortages and poor quality aboard our deployed ships are false,' the military organisation stated.

'Recent reports alleging food shortages and poor quality aboard our deployed ships are false,' the military organisation stated. Contextually, Givens has historically been vocal about his disapproval of President Donald Trump and US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.