A new wave of criticism has emerged after reports that the Trump administration moved to fast-track border wall construction by waiving or bypassing a broad range of environmental protections in South Texas. The claims have circulated since 2025, focusing on construction activity near sensitive habitats in the Big Bend and Lower Rio Grande Valley regions.

Supporters of the policy argue it is aimed at strengthening border security, while environmental groups say it comes at a high ecological cost. The controversy has reignited debate over how far federal agencies can go in accelerating infrastructure projects that intersect with protected land and endangered species habitats.

Trump Allegedly Waived 31 Environmental Laws

FactPost claimed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the Trump administration 'waived 31 environmental laws to blast barriers and bulldoze roads in Big Bend National Park.' This reportedly includes the Clean Air Act, Endangered Species Act, National Fish and Wildlife Act, Safe Drinking Water Act, Wilderness Act, Federal Water Pollution Control Act, and Federal Land Policy and Management Act, among others.

The Trump administration has waived 31 environmental laws to blast barriers and bulldoze roads in Big Bend National Park:



—Clean Air Act

—Endangered Species Act

—National Fish and Wildlife Act

—Safe Drinking Water Act

—Wilderness Act

—Federal Water Pollution Control Act

—Federal… pic.twitter.com/HrZmwHq12m — FactPost (@factpostnews) June 9, 2026

The reported environmental rollbacks drew responses online, with critics expressing concern about long-term ecological effects and political accountability. Many posts focused on the scale of the alleged changes and their impact on wildlife and public lands.

'Each time Trump gets elected, I say to myself, "looks like the environment has to take another one for the team" but the American people or at least our world may not survive this time,' one commented.

Another criticised Trump, saying the POTUS is 'not a good steward.' 'A steward protects what has been entrusted to them. Trump has shown time and again that he is not a good steward of either the people or the planet,' the critic stated.

Other reactions included frustration over governance and environmental protection. Many were displeased with the administration's decision, with several saying Trump was destroying the country. One said his presidency would 'leave so much damage and so many scars.'

This presidency is going to leave so much damage and so many scars. — Sandy Dascalos (@SandyatUpdate) June 9, 2026

Border Wall Work And Environmental Exemptions In South Texas Refuge

According to the Center for Biological Diversity, the administration has moved to expedite construction by streamlining or exempting requirements tied to a wide range of federal environmental statutes. Critics argue the approach weakens protections for one of the most ecologically sensitive regions along the US-Mexico border.

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'Trump is inventing a fake emergency to bulldoze and wall off some of the best remaining habitat for wildlife in South Texas,' said Laiken Jordahl at the Center for Biological Diversity. 'Border crossings have plunged more than 90% over the last year but the administration is hell-bent on torching our nation's most important environmental protections to build more destructive walls.'

Jordahl went on and criticised the administration's move, saying it 'isn't border security' but 'a reckless attack on South Texas' culture, communities and irreplaceable wildlife.'

Jordahl also warned about the ecological impact on protected lands, adding that the Lower Rio Grande Valley National Wildlife Refuge supports rare species including ocelots, aplomado falcons, and migratory birds such as green jays and Altamira orioles. He said construction threatens to fragment habitats, disrupt wildlife corridors, and damage plant species like the Zapata bladderpod and Texas ayenia.

'There's a special cruelty in walling off national wildlife refuges that were created for conservation,' he added. 'These lands exist to protect endangered species and connect fragmented habitat, not to be bulldozed for Trump's wall.'

EPA Endangerment Finding: What A Repeal Means For Climate Rules

The debate also intersects with a separate major policy shift involving the US Environmental Protection Agency's Endangerment Finding. The rule, established in 2009, is the legal foundation for regulating greenhouse gas emissions under the Clean Air Act, including limits on tailpipe emissions and power plant pollution.

The Trump administration's move to repeal or weaken it has prompted political responses. Former President Barack Obama also did not support the decision because the law is reportedly 'the basis for limits on tailpipe emissions and power plant rules.'

'Without it, we'll be less safe, less healthy and less able to fight climate change — all so the fossil fuel industry can make even more money,' Obama added.

Today, the Trump administration repealed the endangerment finding: the ruling that served as the basis for limits on tailpipe emissions and power plant rules. Without it, we’ll be less safe, less healthy and less able to fight climate change — all so the fossil fuel industry can… — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 12, 2026

Trump, however, defended his position, saying, by dismissing the call for climate change.

'This "climate change," it's the greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world, in my opinion,' Trump said. 'All of these predictions made by the United Nations and many others, often for bad reasons, were wrong. They were made by stupid people that have cost their countries fortunes and given those same countries no chance for success. If you don't get away from this green scam, your country is going to fail.'