US President Donald Trump appeared to close his eyes during Chinese President Xi Jinping's address at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China, on Thursday, 19 November, prompting speculation that he had briefly dozed off. However, the footage does not establish whether the 80-year-old president was actually asleep or simply resting his eyes.

Cameras Capture Trump During Xi's Address

The moment unfolded as Xi outlined China's vision for the Asia-Pacific region as world leaders gathered for further diplomatic discussions. Cameras captured Trump sitting with his eyes closed while the Chinese president spoke.

According to the South China Morning Post, other leaders were also seen following the proceedings. Russian President Vladimir Putin watched the address, while Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Hong Kong leader John Lee were seen taking notes. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, meanwhile, was seen smiling during portions of Xi's speech.

Rubio Previously Dismissed Claims Trump Falls Asleep

In June, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio dismissed claims that Trump frequently fell asleep during public appearances, including Cabinet meetings. Speaking before the House Foreign Affairs Committee in June, Rubio insisted he had never witnessed such behaviour.

'I've never seen him fall asleep,' Rubio said. 'On the contrary, the guy doesn't sleep, which is a big problem,' he added, recalling occasions when the president had telephoned him during the early morning hours.

Trump has previously faced similar speculation, although not every circulating image has been genuine. In April, Agence France-Presse reported that a widely shared picture supposedly showing Trump asleep at a White House event was actually a parody created by a graphic artist.

Trump has also previously rejected suggestions that he has fallen asleep during public meetings, insisting that footage of him with his eyes closed shows him resting or blinking rather than dozing off. In an interview published in January, the president dismissed the speculation, saying that closing his eyes was relaxing. He also suggested that photographs of him appearing to sleep had captured him mid-blink.

'I'll just close. It's very relaxing to me,' he said. 'Sometimes they'll take a picture of me blinking, blinking, and they'll catch me with the blink.'

Packed Asia Trip Before High-Stakes Talks

Trump's appearance in Shenzhen followed several days of diplomatic engagements in Asia. He arrived in Manila on Tuesday, 17 November, before travelling to China on Wednesday, 18 November, where Xi personally welcomed him at the airport. He attended an APEC welcome banquet on Wednesday evening before participating in the summit's leaders' events on Thursday morning, 19 November.

Trump Calls Putin 'My Friend' During APEC Summit Meeting

Trump and Putin also held a brief, unscheduled meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit ahead of a planned historic trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The gathering brought together leaders from across the Asia-Pacific region to discuss trade, investment and regional economic cooperation.

'We have had a great relationship for many years. We've known each other for a long time,' Trump said while greeting Putin. 'A lot of wonderful things can come out of this or at least start,' he added.

As he approached the Russian leader, Trump appeared to joke, 'Who is he? He is my friend.' Putin smiled but did not immediately respond during the exchange.