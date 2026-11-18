A video from Donald Trump's 18 November visit to the Philippines appears to show the US president shaking hands with members of his own delegation during a formal welcome ceremony, prompting online speculation about what happened.

The moment took place at Malacañang Palace as Philippine President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. greeted members of the US delegation. In the clip, Trump walks behind Marcos and appears to extend his hand to people in the receiving line. Some social media users described it as a possible cognitive slip, although the footage alone does not establish why Trump acted that way.

What the Video Shows

The 28-second clip shared on X showed Marcos moving along the receiving line to shake hands with members of Trump's Cabinet and White House staff.

Trump, who was walking behind the Philippine president, appeared to follow him and extend his hand to greet members of his own delegation. Some people standing nearby appeared amused by the unexpected interaction.

🚨You have to see this. Trump just had another cognitive slip in the Philippines.



As Philippine President Marcos went down the line shaking hands with Trump’s Cabinet and White House staff (people Trump was with all day!), Trump followed him and started shaking hands with HIS… pic.twitter.com/vwG5NTrkg2 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) November 18, 2026

The footage prompted questions about whether Trump had misunderstood the proceedings or was simply caught in an awkward protocol moment.

The account that shared the video described the incident as another cognitive slip, questioning whether the US president knew what was happening around him.

Other users offered similar interpretations. One commenter argued that the moment raised questions about Trump's understanding of diplomatic etiquette, even if it did not necessarily indicate cognitive decline.

Even if this wasn’t a signal of his cognitive decline it’s certainly a reminder that he has no clue as to what to do in diplomatic situations and has no idea about social etiquette. — 50 Shades Of Red (@TheNeilMorris) November 18, 2026

Another suggested that Trump should have been greeting the Philippine delegation instead of appearing to acknowledge members of his own team.

It's actually much worse cognitively.

He was supposed to be greeting the Philippine delegation and he just looked at them funny and walked by rudely. https://t.co/bRlZIwkDBs — stop tRumpnado 🇺🇦 🇬🇱 (@tRumpnado2016) November 18, 2026

The incident also prompted comparisons with an earlier public appearance. One X user shared footage from King Charles III's April 2026 state visit to the White House, claiming Trump had made a similar move while the British monarch greeted officials.

https://t.co/jTviXNKlkZ ( Trump did this ( In late April 2026, during King Charles IIl's state visit to the White House, Trump did the same thing ) 😂😂😂😂 — VaNessA (@Vanessa24573497) November 18, 2026

No Pax Silica Signing During Trump's Visit

The handshake clip was not the only development during Trump's visit. Marcos and US Ambassador to the Philippines Lee Lipton said the two countries would not sign the proposed Pax Silica agreement during the trip.

When asked about the initiative during the bilateral meeting, Trump turned to Lipton and asked him to address the question.

'There'll be no signing,' the US ambassador responded.

Marcos echoed the statement, saying: 'No, not on this trip. We are not doing it. We are not covering that on this trip.'

Pax Silica is a US-led initiative aimed at strengthening supply chains for critical minerals, semiconductors, artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies.

The Philippines is expected to host a proposed industrial hub in New Clark City, Tarlac, as part of the initiative. However, the proposed project has drawn criticism from environmental and progressive groups concerned about its potential impact on local communities and natural resources.

The absence of a signing during Trump's visit does not mean the initiative has been abandoned. Philippine officials previously indicated that the legal framework could still be signed before the end of 2026.

Trump Announces Trade Deal, but Details Remain Unclear

Despite the absence of a Pax Silica signing, Trump announced another development during a state luncheon hosted by Marcos at Malacañang.

'We've just consummated a very big trade deal, the biggest trade deal we've ever made by far, and it's a fair deal for both countries,' Trump said.

He described the agreement as a major achievement but did not disclose its specific terms.

Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel Romualdez later said the US had offered to help the Philippines diversify its food supply and energy requirements.

However, when asked whether anything had been signed, Romualdez confirmed that nothing had been signed.

The Philippine president's office offered a more cautious account, saying the two countries had reached an understanding on areas of economic cooperation. Its statement did not mention a concluded trade deal, adding that trade representatives would work to translate the commitments into concrete initiatives.

The announcement has raised questions about the nature and scope of the agreement, particularly as details have yet to be made public.