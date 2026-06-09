President Donald Trump formally nominated his former personal lawyer Todd Blanche to serve as attorney general on Monday, with the nomination now heading to the Senate for confirmation. Blanche has been acting in the role since April, after Trump dismissed Pam Bondi.

The move is hardly a surprise given Blanche's close ties to the president and his work defending him in high-profile criminal cases. As of 9 June 2026, the Senate is set to begin its review of the pick.

Todd Blanche's Path From Federal Prosecutor to Key Trump Ally

Todd Blanche, who is 51, graduated from American University before earning his law degree from Brooklyn Law School in 2003, studying at night while working as a paralegal at the US attorney's office in Manhattan. He spent eight years as a prosecutor in the Southern District of New York, focusing on violent crimes, before leaving in 2014 for private practice at WilmerHale and later becoming a partner at Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft in 2017.

In private practice, he represented Trump associates including former campaign manager Paul Manafort, businessman Igor Fruman and attorney Boris Epshteyn.

Blanche joined Trump's legal team in 2023, leading the defence in the New York hush-money trial that resulted in 34 felony convictions against the president. He also handled federal classified documents and election obstruction cases. His background as both prosecutor and defence lawyer has positioned him as a unique figure for the role.

Nomination Comes After Upheaval at Justice Department and Draws Mixed Reactions

The nomination follows the firing of Pam Bondi in April, after which Blanche stepped up as acting attorney general. In his short time leading the department, he has pursued several initiatives, including a $10 billion (£7.4 billion) IRS lawsuit settlement that dropped pending investigations into Trump's tax returns as reported by Thomson Reuters.

Lawmakers have questioned the timing and impartiality of the deal. In an Instagram reel shared by the US Department of Justice, Blanche discussed Operation Spring Cleaning and the Model Cities Initiative, highlighting fraud enforcement to enhance public safety.

A separate Instagram post captured President Trump announcing his intent to nominate Blanche during a private White House dinner last week, signalling strong personal endorsement.

While some Republicans have welcomed the choice for its continuity, Democrats have expressed concerns about potential conflicts of interest stemming from Blanche's past representation of the president.

Senate Confirmation Hearings Likely to Prove Contentious

The nomination has been formally sent to the Senate, where Judiciary Committee chairman Chuck Grassley has stated that Blanche is well-qualified and has shown dedication to restoring law and order across our country.

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Politico reported that Blanche has defended his record, saying 'I represented President Trump in the Manhattan D.A. case and in Jack Smith's prosecutions. So I lived it every single day for two years, what was happening.'

The confirmation process is expected to test Republican unity and could last several weeks, with hearings focusing on Blanche's handling of sensitive matters during his acting tenure. With the latest development on 8 June, attention now shifts to how the Senate will navigate the confirmation of Trump's pick for attorney general.