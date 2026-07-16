Donald Trump's high-stakes diplomatic summit with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi was upstaged by a surge of online mockery directed at the increasingly gilded aesthetic of the Oval Office.

As the President welcomed his new counterpart to the White House on 14 July, viewers watching the broadcast on Fox News appeared largely unfazed by the foreign policy agenda, instead flooding social media platforms with unflattering comparisons to 'casino lobbies' and questioning the taste behind the administration's expanding collection of gold ornaments.

The viral backlash highlights the growing divide between traditional presidential decor and the ornate, luxurious style that has come to define the President's second term. For many observers, the visual of the workspace has become a proxy for deeper debates about the President's personal brand, proving that in a hyper-digitised political landscape, the furniture can stir as much controversy as the policy decisions made from it.

Diplomacy Overshadowed by Decor

The Oval Office has long carried symbolic weight, with every president reshaping the room to reflect elements of their administration and personal style. Trump has embraced a more ornate aesthetic during his second term, adding gold accents, framed portraits and decorative pieces that have become increasingly noticeable during televised events. That backdrop became an unexpected talking point during Tuesday's meeting with al-Zaidi.

Speaking to reporters, Trump praised Iraq's newly elected prime minister while revisiting his own involvement in the country's political leadership. 'Iraq has been amazing. He won an election that a lot of people didn't anticipate could be won by anybody else, other than another person who was not, in my opinion, a good person,' Trump said.

The President has publicly backed al-Zaidi, a businessman with no previous political experience, while opposing former Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki earlier this year.

'Not good for America. I don't think good for Iraq. And I played a role in... I mean, it was very important to me to have somebody get in there that could do the job and do it well, and we have a fantastic champion, a new champion, and he won the election very soundly, very conclusively, and he wasn't favoured,' Trump continued.

'But by the time they got to know him, he ended up winning, and he's going to be there for a long time, so I just want to say it's a great honour to have the Prime Minister of Iraq with us.'

Al-Zaidi remained silent throughout those remarks, while cameras lingered on the room behind the two leaders. That proved enough to divert attention online.

Social Media Focuses on the White House Interior

As the footage circulated on X, the conversation rapidly shifted from international relations to interior design. One viewer shared footage from the meeting, writing, 'The Oval Office just keeps getting more and more gold.'

The response was immediate and scathing. 'And more and more tasteless. And more and more tacky,' one user responded. Another wrote, 'White House every day is looking more like a red neck garbage dump.'

Others drew comparisons with luxury hotels and casinos rather than the executive office of the US presidency. 'Just because it's gold doesn't make it elegant. At some point, it starts looking less like a palace and more like a casino lobby,' another commenter wrote.

One post joked, 'God. Someone just get him gold-tinted glasses so he thinks everything is gold already.' Another added, 'When he's gone, they should have a giant yard sale if that trash.'

The criticism reflects a recurring theme throughout Trump's political career. His preference for gold finishes and lavish interiors has long been associated with properties bearing his name, including Trump Tower in New York and several of the Trump Organisation's luxury developments. That same design language has increasingly found its way into the White House, making the Oval Office itself part of the political conversation rather than simply its setting.

The White House has not announced the cost of the decorative additions or whether they have been privately funded or acquired through existing government resources. Information about White House furnishings is typically managed by the White House Curator's Office, which oversees the preservation and documentation of executive residence collections.

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Remarks About Al-Zaidi Also Prompted Reaction

The décor was not the only moment that drew attention.

During the meeting, Trump complimented the Iraqi leader before making a light-hearted remark about his appearance.

'And he's a young man. He's young, and he's handsome, which I don't like, I'm not happy about it,' Trump said, before jokingly patting al-Zaidi on the leg.

That exchange generated another wave of criticism online.

'So Trump's new diplomatic playbook is "flatter the guy and hope the meeting goes smoother",' one X user posted. Another questioned, 'Why does he have to make comments on everyone's appearance? So weird.'

A third wrote, 'Trump's jealousy is the single driver in everything he does and has done with his miserable life.' A fourth added, 'Add to the list of weird, inappropriate comments about men's looks.'

While presidents routinely use Oval Office meetings to reinforce diplomatic ties, Tuesday's encounter became a reminder that presentation often competes with policy for public attention.

For many viewers, the image of a gilded Oval Office proved far more memorable than the discussion itself, serving as a reminder that in the modern era, presentation often competes with policy for public attention.