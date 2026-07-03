President Donald Trump's visit to the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in Medora, North Dakota, has ignited a fresh firestorm of speculation regarding his well-being. During a tour of the facility, the President engaged in a recorded conversation with a sophisticated AI-powered avatar of the 26th US President, a moment he later recounted to a rally audience with such literal enthusiasm that it has drawn sharp criticism from political opponents and medical observers alike.

The incident, which took place during the library's grand opening celebrations on 1 July, saw the President questioning the digital likeness of the Panama Canal. While library officials described the interaction as an immersive educational experience, the President's subsequent retelling of the event, framed as a genuine dialogue with the historical figure, has provided new ammunition for those who have long questioned his cognitive state. This latest spectacle coincides with growing public scrutiny of the 80-year-old leader's physical health, specifically his recent walking gait and reported difficulties during official transitions.

Some doctors say this physical difficulty points to frontotemporal dementia. Furthermore, board-certified neurologist Dr James Merikangas claimed the awkward, asymmetric walking style evidences a 'degenerative brain problem'.

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Trump Debates Panama Canal With AI

During a tour of the exhibit, the president engaged directly with a highly lifelike, AI-powered animatronic replica of the 26th president. Rather than observing the digital avatar as a technological display, the POTUS pressed the machine on historical policy. He asked the avatar if he considered the Panama Canal his greatest achievement and questioned him regarding the phased handover of the waterway.

In response, the AI Teddy described the canal as one of his proudest battles. However, the animatronic figure emphasised that true greatness is ultimately measured by improvements in everyday life, conservation, and the Square Deal. Following this exchange, Trump thanked the avatar, calling the experience 'fantastic' and an 'honour'.

AI Teddy Roosevelt Chat Sparks Dementia Speculation

Mockery erupted online after Trump gave a speech hours later to an amphitheatre audience, boasting about the interaction. Clearly impressed by his chat with the president, who died at age 60 of a coronary embolism in 1919, he relayed the experience to his North Dakota rally audience.

He told the crowd, 'I even had a conversation with Theodore Roosevelt. I said, What do you think about the Panama Canal? Do you consider that your greatest achievement and how do you feel about the fact that the Democrats gave the Panama Canal away to Panama for $1?' Critics quickly took to social media to ridicule the statement, comparing the interaction to an elderly person treating an AI simulation as an actual historical figure.

Political outlet HQ News Now posted that Trump seems to believe AI Teddy Roosevelt is real and tells Roosevelt it is an 'honour to be with him'. Another commentator suggested adding the incident to a growing list of unusual statements. They noted, 'Um, Theodore Roosevelt died in 1919, but dementia Don believes he had a conversation with him?' alongside a photo listing his many insane comments.

Doctors Link Trump Walk To Dementia Concerns

Social media historian Robert Johnson offered a hilariously accurate list comparing Trump and Roosevelt. Johnson reminded readers that Roosevelt was the first American to win a Nobel Peace Prize. He famously inspired the creation of the teddy bear after refusing to shoot an injured black bear his assistants had tied to a tree, calling the act unsportsmanlike.

In stark contrast, Johnson noted that Trump is the first US president to be convicted of a crime, and is presently associated with Trumpy Bear, a gag gift plushie. Pundit Vince Wilson also expressed profound disbelief, asking, 'What the absolute h---?! How do the MAGA cult members not see the obvious dementia?'

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the medical claims regarding the president's gait, so they should be taken lightly. Still, it is a bit mad to witness the juxtaposition of medical professionals flagging a degenerative issue and a president debating policy with a museum exhibit.

As the administration prepares for the upcoming Independence Day festivities, the focus remains divided between the grand ambitions of the America250 initiative and the persistent, uncomfortable questions about the President's ability to lead amid these visible and debated health struggles.