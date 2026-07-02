An unexpected digital encounter in North Dakota has left museum-goers astonished during a high-profile commemorative event this week. While touring a brand-new historical exhibition, a prominent political figure decided to test a state-of-the-art interactive display by asking a remarkably provocative question. The unconventional exchange that followed has quickly taken social media by storm, sparking widespread debate over how history is remembered.

Attending the grand opening of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in Medora, North Dakota, on Wednesday, President Donald Trump performed ribbon-cutting duties before delivering a typically eccentric address. The event also allowed him to test out an artificial intelligence replica of the former commander-in-chief, introduced as a collaborative project between Microsoft and the tech firm LemonSlice.

Known as 'Talk With TR', the AI exhibit allows the public to approach a main console and scan a personalised RFID wristband called a 'compass'. This action instantly relays the guest's name and age to the system, which then directs them to push a button to initiate a conversation with the digital version of the former leader.

Trump's Panama Canal Question

Videos making the rounds online captured the moment Trump questioned the AI about the construction of the Panama Canal, a monumental undertaking initiated by Roosevelt in 1903 and finalised in 1914.

'Do you consider the Panama Canal your greatest achievement?' Trump asked.

President Trump asks AI President Roosevelt…“Do you consider the Panama Canal your greatest achievement?” pic.twitter.com/zvfDCL2sKS — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) July 1, 2026

'Well, right then, yes,' the AI responded. 'The canal stands as one of my proudest battles, no question. But greatness is a strange thing. It isn't always the biggest or boldest job that matters most. The Panama Canal showed what America could achieve if we held steady and acted fast when the world dragged its feet.'

'That said, I measure my greatest work by the lives improved. Parks set aside, food and drugs made safe, the Square Deal given to all, not just to a few,' the AI noted, adding that, as it watched the steam shovels build the canal, it felt it had left 'a mark that could last'.

.@POTUS interacts with AI President Theodore Roosevelt at the Theodore Roosevelt Library in North Dakota 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/4ISRo2Tsbj — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) July 1, 2026

Expressing his admiration during the encounter, Trump told the AI Roosevelt: 'An honour to be with you today,' before adding that they were 'making a little bit of a tour of some of the fantastic things you've done'.

How the AI Was Built

In an interview with Gizmodo, LemonSlice CEO and co-founder Lina Colucci explained that Microsoft secured a professional actor to provide the AI voice, using historical recordings to mimic the former president's speech patterns. Furthermore, the project's LLM was developed by training the system directly on historical texts, correspondence and public addresses from the 26th president.

I’ve been working on a project involving a former US President, the current US President, Microsoft, and my startup.



here’s a bit about what we’ve been up to.



more tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/Kd824CqOPl — Lina Colucci (@lina_colucci) July 1, 2026

To personalise the experience, the AI voice addresses guests directly by name, using age data to adjust the dialogue appropriately for younger audiences.

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'Everything that TR says is designed to, like, be at a PG-13 level, but there's just the additional kid mode that's in place as well,' said Colucci.

Although the development of the exhibition spanned several years, Colucci noted that her firm was brought on board only four months ago via a telephone call to handle the visual elements of the AI Roosevelt.

Claims Over the Canal

Whilst the complete footage of the encounter remains unreleased, Colucci noted that the discussion touched on war, Roosevelt's time in office and the Panama Canal — topics already glimpsed in trending social media clips.

An obviously proud Trump later recounted the experience during a subsequent address to attendees, stating: 'I even had a conversation with Theodore Roosevelt. I said, "What do you think about the Panama Canal? Do you consider that your greatest achievement and how do you feel about the fact that the Democrats gave the Panama Canal away to Panama for $1?"'

Trump: "I even had a conversation with Theodore Roosevelt. I said, 'What do you think about the Panama Canal? Do you consider that your greatest achievement and how do you feel about the fact that the Democrats gave the Panama Canal away to Panama for $1?'" — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-07-01T19:44:39.423Z

Although internet footage verifies Trump's opening inquiry regarding the canal, it omits the moment he brought up the one-dollar transfer. Colucci's recollections imply that the president might have doubled back to pose that specific query at a later point, with Eric Trump seemingly filming the segment featuring the system's reply.

Trump meets Roosevelt pic.twitter.com/LE6iv3o8vB — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) July 1, 2026

'...I poured every ounce of will into that canal,' the AI says in the incomplete video. 'Because I meant it to serve our people, not slip away through inaction or endless talk.'

Historical Record Sets the Story Straight

A look at historical records confirms that Democratic President Jimmy Carter signed a 1977 accord initiating the phased handover of the waterway, a process that concluded in 1999.

Furthermore, a report by Newsweek dismissed Trump's assertions regarding a one-dollar transaction as completely unfounded.