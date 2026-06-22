Americans have been revisiting Donald Trump's presidency by naming, in often brutal detail, what they see as Donald Trump's most embarrassing moments in the White House, from talk of nuking hurricanes to shouting matches with allies and a 90,000‑square‑foot ballroom that ended up bigger than the White House itself.

The comments came from a BuzzFeed Community callout published in June 2026.

Donald Trump, Tesla And The 'Car Lot' On The South Lawn

One of the wildest snapshots involves Donald Trump's embrace of Elon Musk and Tesla. A BuzzFeed reader summed up their disgust by saying Trump had 'turned the White House into a Tesla car lot to financially help the richest man on Earth.'

The image they are reaching for is not subtle, a president using one of the most symbolic bits of public real estate as a private showroom.

In March, Trump appeared with Musk at the White House, where several Tesla vehicles were parked on the driveway between the mansion and the South Lawn. He announced that violence against Tesla dealerships would be treated as 'domestic terrorism' and warned protesters they would 'go through hell.'

A White House spokesperson, Harrison Fields, called recent attacks on Tesla 'nothing short of domestic terror.'

Activists behind the 'Tesla Takedown' protests insisted they were peaceful and accused the administration of trying to intimidate them. Legally, experts noted that charging vandals under terrorism statutes could prove difficult, since US law defines terrorism as violence used to intimidate or coerce a population or government for political or social ends.

This is the thread running through a lot of these 'most embarrassing' moments. What some supporters saw as muscular defence of business and order, critics saw as the state going mad on behalf of a billionaire friend.

Nuking Hurricanes And Mocking 'People Who Were Captured'

The episode that readers still return to with something close to disbelief is Trump's reported idea of using bombs to stop hurricanes. One BuzzFeed commenter recalled 'dropping a nuclear bomb off the coast of Florida to steer hurricanes away from hitting the coast' as a standout humiliation.

Their memory lines up with an Axios account of Trump suggesting in White House briefings that officials look into bombing hurricanes. According to that reporting, he asked, 'Why don't we nuke them?' and wondered why the US could not drop a bomb into the eye of a storm as it moved across the Atlantic.

Government scientists have long debunked the notion. The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration notes in a fact sheet that detonating a nuclear weapon over a hurricane 'might not even alter the storm' and would create catastrophic radioactive fallout.

The story by Axios that President Trump wanted to blow up large hurricanes with nuclear weapons prior to reaching shore is ridiculous. I never said this. Just more FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2019

Trump later denied making the nuclear suggestion.

Others went somewhere more personal. One reader chose the time Trump dismissed Senator John McCain's military record, with Trump saying he liked 'people who weren't captured.'

The full quote comes from 2015 remarks in Iowa, where Trump responded to a moderator calling McCain a war hero by saying, 'He's not a war hero. He is a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren't captured.'

McCain, a Navy pilot, spent more than five years as a prisoner of war in North Vietnam. Trump's comments triggered immediate backlash from fellow Republicans, including Lindsey Graham, Rick Perry and Jeb Bush, who all stressed that McCain and other POWs had 'earned our respect and admiration.'

Enough with the slanderous attacks. @SenJohnMcCain and all our veterans - particularly POWs have earned our respect and admiration. — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) July 18, 2015

In the BuzzFeed thread, one user argued that McCain's heroism lay in refusing early release, then jabbed at Trump by saying he would have used 'his nepotism in two seconds' in the same situation.

'Quiet, Piggy', Merkel Is 'Stupid' And 'That Cowboy Hat Photo'

One answer boiled Trump's conduct towards female journalists down to 'only two words needed, "Quiet Piggy".' That refers to an exchange on Air Force One, when Trump cut off a Bloomberg reporter asking about Jeffrey Epstein, telling her, 'Quiet. Quiet, piggy.'

Trump's reported private language with women leaders has been just as heavily scrutinised. A CNN investigation reported that German officials found his calls with Angela Merkel so 'very aggressive' and 'near‑sadistic' that they shrank the circle of people allowed to monitor them.

Unnamed sources said he had called Merkel 'stupid' and accused her of being in Russia's pocket. Trump's behaviour with Theresa May was described as 'humiliating and bullying', including calling her a 'fool' over policy decisions.

A German government spokesperson declined to comment on those reports. The White House hit back, with deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews telling reporters that Trump was a 'world-class negotiator' who had advanced US interests.

BuzzFeed readers, predictably, side with Merkel and May. When one commenter picked Trump calling Merkel 'stupid' as their most embarrassing moment, they added, fairly tartly, that she 'has a PhD in quantum chemistry.'

Another reader went for something much more superficial, but it says a lot about how images land. They singled out 'his picture in the "cowboy hat"', saying it made him appear incompetent and calling him 'a loser.'

Ballrooms, Rose Gardens, Dancing And A Threat To 'End A Race'

A different vein of embarrassment runs through Trump's never‑ending building projects.

'The way he is so obsessed with the g******** ballroom is the worst to me,' one reader wrote, referring to a 90,000‑square‑foot, 999‑person‑capacity structure Trump began building on the White House grounds.

He told reporters it would cost $300 million (£226.64 million), up from an earlier $200 million (£151.09 million) estimate, and showed off golden designs and a large model in the Oval Office.

For perspective, the existing White House is roughly 55,000 square feet. Trump's ballroom was set to be significantly larger than the residence itself. One commenter said he 'fawns over it like a fairy‑tale princess who can't wait to see what daddy bought her' and openly hoped it would be torn down and the East Wing restored.

The Rose Garden has become another sore point. One reader simply wrote 'destroying the Rose Garden' as their top embarrassment, a reaction to Trump‑era changes that included paving over grass on practicality grounds and, under Melania Trump, stripping out many trees and flowers from Rachel Lambert Mellon's 1962 design.

Even Trump's dance moves made the cut. 'The idea that he thinks he can dance' was one person's choice, arguing that what he does on stage is 'nothing close to dancing' and claiming that Melania Trump tells him not to do it.

Trump has admitted she hates his rally routines, reportedly calling them 'so unpresidential' and asking if he could imagine Franklin D Roosevelt dancing. He told a room of Republicans that he replied, 'But I did become president,' before carrying on.

At the darker end of the spectrum, one commenter picked 'the time he threatened to end an entire race of humans' as their most mortifying moment, clearly referencing Trump's rhetoric about Iran.

In an early‑morning Truth Social post, Trump wrote, 'A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again,' before adding that he did not want that to happen 'but it probably will.' He framed it around 'Complete and Total Regime Change' and called it 'one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World.'

Politicians and commentators quickly condemned that language, seeing it as reckless talk of mass death.

Zelenskyy, Nobel Medals And A Peace Prize 'That Wasn't His'

One user wrote simply, 'Taking a peace prize that wasn't his.' That points to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado handing Trump her Nobel Peace Prize medal in the White House and describing it as a recognition of his commitment to Venezuela's freedom.

The Nobel committee later clarified that neither the prize nor the title of laureate can be transferred. 'Once a Nobel Prize is announced, it cannot be revoked, shared, or transferred to others,' it said in a statement, adding that while a medal can change owners, the laureate is fixed.

Trump called Machado's gesture a 'wonderful' sign of mutual respect. To his critics, it looked like another attempt to wrap himself in borrowed glory.

There is also the Oval Office confrontation with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which one respondent dubbed 'the Oval Office fiasco.'

In a filmed exchange, Trump and vice president JD Vance berated Zelenskyy, telling him he was 'gambling with the lives of millions' and demanding to know if he had said 'thank you once' for American aid. The meeting ended early, with no deal and a cancelled news conference.

Seen through the eyes of those BuzzFeed readers, it is just one more entry in a long ledger.

Meanwhile, IBTimes UK cannot independently verify many of the specific anecdotes and online characterisations cited in this material.

The list grew out of a BuzzFeed Community call‑out asking readers across the United States to share what they felt was Trump's most mortifying moment as president.

The responses are personal recollections and strongly worded opinions, not a poll or an official record, and many fold in separate reporting about Trump's conduct in office.