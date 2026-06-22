A senior American official has defended the potential annexation of Greenland, a move that has strained NATO, triggered a diplomatic crisis and alarmed European capitals, by arguing it could help revive a struggling US seafood chain's all-you-can-eat shrimp deal.

The remark, delivered to The New Yorker's Ben Taub, came from Tom Dans, the man Donald Trump appointed in December 2025 to chair the United States Arctic Research Commission (USARC). Dans was appointed by Trump as chair of the USARC in December, and when Taub met him for lunch in Washington earlier this year, he declined to speak further on the record except to articulate what he called a 'narrow, symbiotic vision for the future.' That vision centred not on military doctrine, rare-earth economics or Arctic sovereignty, but on bottomless crustaceans. 'My view is that the United States could take all the seafood Greenland could produce, and cut out the middleman, and keep it from China,' Dans told Taub, 'and you could bring back all-you-can-eat shrimp at Red Lobster.'

The Man Behind The Shrimp Argument

Dans is no peripheral figure in Trump's Arctic strategy. He has been characterised as 'Trump's man in Greenland', holds a background in finance and venture investing, and is the founder of the non-profit American Daybreak, which seeks to promote closer US-Greenlandic ties. During Trump's first term, Dans served as Counsellor to the Under Secretary for International Affairs at the US Department of the Treasury, where he helped design and execute the government's $78 billion (£61.6 billion) aviation industry CARES Act pandemic relief programme.

His family connection to the region runs deep. Dans continues a tradition of Arctic service begun by his grandfather and namesake, Manuel Dans, a 50-year US Merchant Mariner who during the Second World War made the 'Murmansk Run' and served in the defence of Greenland. Personal history, however, did not appear to sharpen the geopolitical focus of his argument to The New Yorker.

A top Trump official has proposed invading Greenland in order to "bring back all-you-can-eat-shrimp at Red Lobster." pic.twitter.com/zC9HeOU71e — FactPost (@factpostnews) June 22, 2026

A Crisis Built On Contested Premises

Since 2025, the second Trump administration has sought to annex Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark and a member of the European Union, triggering an international diplomatic crisis that escalated in early 2026 after Trump refused to rule out the use of military force and threatened a 25% import tax on goods from several European nations unless Denmark ceded the territory. On 21 January, Trump reversed his position at the Davos conference, pledging not to use force or tariffs to annex Greenland.

The administration's stated case for acquisition rests on rare-earth minerals and Arctic military positioning. The formal argument centres on blocking Chinese and Russian access to shipping routes and resource concessions as sea ice retreats. Yet that case has been criticised by independent experts. Taub's reporting found that the United States has more domestic rare-earth deposits than it could ever need, and that the obstacle is permitting, not supply. Blocking China from Greenlandic concessions does not require owning Greenland; it requires outbidding China for them.

Europe Responds, Greenland Refuses

The international response has been swift. European leaders issued a joint statement declaring: 'The Kingdom of Denmark, including Greenland, is part of NATO. Security in the Arctic must therefore be achieved collectively, in conjunction with NATO allies including the United States, by upholding the principles of the UN Charter, including sovereignty, territorial integrity and the inviolability of borders. It is for Denmark and Greenland, and them only, to decide on matters concerning Denmark and Greenland.' The statement was signed by the leaders of Denmark, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain and Poland.

Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen issued a rebuttal, stating: 'No more pressure. No more hints. No more fantasies about annexation.' Denmark, meanwhile, committed £3.2 billion ($4 billion) in additional defence spending to boost security in the Arctic and North Atlantic regions, including Greenland. The Council on Foreign Relations noted that a US annexation of Greenland would violate Danish sovereignty and Greenland's rights of self-determination, represent a breach of international law and potentially end the NATO alliance, since if the United States, as the group's most powerful member, annexed the territory of another NATO member, the alliance's defence pledge could no longer be considered credible.

The Shrimp Was Already Back

The most immediate irony of Dans's argument is that it was already obsolete when he made it. Red Lobster brought back its Endless Shrimp promotion on 20 April 2026 for a limited time at select locations following major financial losses and a bankruptcy filing, announcing the return in a press release from its Orlando headquarters describing it as a response to 'thousands of social media mentions' calling for the deal to come back.

Read more Trump's White House Shaken as Leaked Situation Room Recordings Expose Deep Plot to Bury Infamous Epstein Files Trump's White House Shaken as Leaked Situation Room Recordings Expose Deep Plot to Bury Infamous Epstein Files

The chain's troubles are well documented. The promotion was so popular when it first became a permanent menu staple in 2023 that it cost Red Lobster £8.7 million ($11 million) in operational losses in just over three months, which prompted the company to enter Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2024. Red Lobster CEO Damola Adamolekun had said in late 2024 that Endless Shrimp would not return, 'because I know how to do math', calling it 'a very expensive product to give away endlessly.' He reversed that position in April 2026, citing strong customer demand, with the new version priced at $24.99 (£19.80) per person, up from $20 (£15.80) in 2024 at some locations, and as high as $29.99 (£23.70) at others.

The promotion, in other words, returned to American tables without any geopolitical manoeuvring, any breach of international law, any threats to a NATO ally or any annexation of a self-governing Arctic territory of 56,000 people. A domestic pricing decision by a restructured casual-dining chain achieved what Dans appeared to suggest might require the most significant American territorial acquisition since the 1867 purchase of Alaska.

A geopolitical dispute framed in shrimp economics has arrived at a distinctly American conclusion: the shrimp was never Greenland's to give.