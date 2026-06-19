Relations between the United States and Italy have suffered a fresh setback after Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani cancelled a planned trip to Washington in protest over comments made by US President Donald Trump about Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

The diplomatic row erupted just days after leaders gathered at the G7 summit in France, where there had been tentative signs that tensions between Washington and several European allies were beginning to ease. Instead, the latest exchange has exposed deepening cracks in one of Europe's most important transatlantic partnerships.

Trump's Remark Sparks Immediate Backlash

The controversy began after Trump, speaking to Italian broadcaster La7, reportedly claimed that Meloni had 'begged' him for a photograph during the recent G7 summit and that he agreed because he felt sorry for her.

The remarks quickly triggered outrage in Rome. Meloni issued a strongly worded video statement rejecting the claim outright and demanding an immediate response.

'Donald Trump's statements are completely fabricated,' she said. 'I'm frankly shocked. I don't know why the president of the United States behaves this way towards his own allies.'

The Italian prime minister went further, suggesting Trump often appeared tougher on allies than on geopolitical rivals. She also delivered what many observers viewed as the defining line of the dispute.

'You must remember one thing: Italy and I never beg,' Meloni declared.

Shortly afterwards, Foreign Minister Tajani announced he would cancel his scheduled visit to the United States, where he had been due to meet Secretary of State Marco Rubio and participate in an Italy-US business and investment forum in Miami. Tajani described Trump's comments as 'offensive'.

From Close Partners to Growing Rivals

The dispute marks a dramatic contrast with the relationship Trump and Meloni enjoyed during the early months of Trump's second term.

Both leaders share many conservative political positions, including support for stricter immigration controls, economic nationalism and scepticism towards some European Union policies. When Meloni visited the White House in April 2025, the meeting was widely portrayed as one of the warmest relationships Trump had with any European leader.

Trump frequently praised Meloni's leadership style and described her as a strong figure on the international stage. For a period, she was viewed as one of the few European leaders capable of maintaining a constructive relationship with the US president.

However, the relationship has steadily deteriorated in recent months. Earlier this year, Meloni criticised Trump's attacks on Pope Leo XIV as 'unacceptable' after the pontiff voiced opposition to the war against Iran. Trump later responded by accusing Italy of failing to provide sufficient support to the United States during the conflict.

Diplomatic Fallout Raises New Questions

The latest confrontation is likely to complicate cooperation between Rome and Washington on a range of issues, including economic security, trade and critical minerals.

According to US officials, Tajani's cancelled visit was expected to focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation and expanding strategic partnerships between the two countries. Those discussions are now on hold amid growing political tensions.

Analysts say the dispute highlights broader strains between the Trump administration and several European allies. What began as an unusually warm partnership between Trump and Meloni has transformed into one of the most closely watched diplomatic feuds on the international stage.

With neither side showing signs of backing down, the row threatens to deepen divisions within the Western alliance at a time when unity remains a crucial geopolitical objective.