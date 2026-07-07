French President Emmanuel Macron is continuing his historic state visit to Damascus after two explosive devices detonated near his hotel, injuring at least 18 people.

French officials have confirmed that President Macron is pressing ahead with his diplomatic programme in Syria despite a security scare in the capital on Tuesday. Two improvised explosive devices detonated in central Damascus near the Four Seasons Hotel, where the French leader had stayed the previous night.

The explosions occurred shortly after the president's motorcade departed for the presidential palace. While 18 people, including four police officers, were reported wounded, the Élysée Palace confirmed that no members of the French delegation were harmed. The Syrian Interior Ministry stated that the devices, concealed in a vehicle and a rubbish container, were outside the immediate security perimeter established for the president's residence.

Speaking to Reuters, a witness shared that the devices had gone off close to the hotel in Damascus where the French president was staying. Authenticated footage appeared to capture smoke billowing from a road near the Four Seasons Hotel Damascus.

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Macron is the first major EU leader to visit Damascus since former Syrian president Bashar al-Assad was replaced by former al-Qaeda commander turned rebel leader Ahmed al-Shara.

Explosions Spark Immediate Security Response

Officials said two explosive devices detonated in central Damascus within close proximity to the hotel where Macron was staying just shortly after the French leader left for the presidential palace. One device reportedly detonated in a dumpster near a busy public area while another exploded in a vehicle nearby, sending debris across surrounding streets.

The Élysée Palace said Macron neither heard nor witnessed the explosions because he was already en route to a meeting with President Ahmed al-Sharaa. No members of the French delegation were injured during the blasts, officials confirmed, adding that the presidential program continued without interruption.

Security measures across Damascus were nevertheless strengthened as investigators examined the blast sites and searched for those responsible. According to Syrian authorities, a total of 18 people, with the inclusion of four police officers, were reported wounded following the blasts. No casualties were reported.

Why Macron was Visiting Syria

During meetings with Syrian President al-Sharaa, Macron aimed to demonstrate France's support for rebuilding Syria, encouraging political reforms, improving regional stability, and expanding economic cooperation after years of international isolation, per Associated Press reporting.

Macron's visit to Syria also reflects growing international engagement with Syria's new leadership despite ongoing security concerns. France has advocated easing some sanctions while urging Damascus to protect minority communities and pursue inclusive governance.

However, persistent militant activity continues to threaten those diplomatic efforts, with officials warning that extremist groups remain capable of launching attacks despite the country's changing political landscape.

Investigation Continues as Visit Moves Forward

Syrian authorities have quickly launched an investigation into the bombings, although no organisation had claimed responsibility at the time of writing. The attack follows other recent incidents blamed on Islamic State militants, including a cafe bombing last week in Damascus that left nine people dead and 20 injured.

Despite the explosions, Macron completed his scheduled meetings with President al-Sharaa and reaffirmed France's commitment to supporting a peaceful, sovereign Syria. Macron shared a social media post where he confirmed that his 'visit continues,' describing the incident as seeing Syria 'in all its diversity.

'Nothing can smother the aspiration of Syrian women and men to live in a fully sovereign, safe, pluralistic, and united Syria,' his statement on X after the blasts read. 'I saw dignity, courage, and determination.'

Officials from both governments reportedly continued discussions on reconstruction, regional security, and future cooperation, signalling that the attack would not derail renewed diplomatic arrangements.

The diplomatic agenda remains unchanged. The French delegation, which includes executives from major firms such as TotalEnergies and CMA CGM, is scheduled to participate in an economic forum focusing on reconstruction and strategic infrastructure. The visit is widely seen as a pivotal step in Syria's reintegration into the international community, proving that even amidst renewed violence, the path toward diplomatic normalisation remains the priority for both Paris and Damascus.