As President Donald Trump continues his highly publicised immigration crackdown across the United States this year, a vocal segment of his fiercely loyal MAGA base is beginning to fracture, publicly accusing his administration of lying about its mass deportation numbers.

The 2024 election cycle was dominated by explosive rhetoric promising the largest removal of undocumented immigrants in American history. Yet while the Trump administration has pursued a maximalist enforcement strategy for more than a year, complete with deadly consequences, the actual mechanics remain hidden.

The government claims to be prioritising the 'worst of the worst' criminals, asserting its enforcement policies have resulted in record-high deportations. However, the exact people who championed this crackdown are growing increasingly suspicious of the official narrative.

Missing Mass Deportation Data Angers MAGA Base

According to The Dispatch, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has stopped releasing the underlying arrest data that would substantiate its lofty promises.

Instead of the detailed quarterly updates previously available on the Immigration and Customs Enforcement website, the public is now fed simple topline totals. The agency currently insists that hundreds of thousands of people have been removed, alongside a bold claim that more than two million undocumented immigrants have chosen to self-deport.

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It is a wild assertion that begins to look a bit mad when you actually scrutinise the source material. Significantly, this two-million self-deportation figure was not based on actual physical departure records held by the DHS.

Rather, the agency cited an analysis by a researcher at the Centre for Immigration Studies to justify its initial total. That researcher, Steven Camarota, told The Dispatch late last year that the way the government is using his estimate simply does not add up, and the agency has not explained how it calculated subsequent increases.

Loyalists Question Trump Mass Deportation Agenda Success

Unsurprisingly, this profound lack of transparency has enraged a vocal contingent of mass-deportation activists who do not believe the topline numbers coming from the DHS.

'I'm confused, I'm frustrated, and quite frankly, I'm angry because I believe we're being intentionally misled,' said Mark Morgan, a former Customs and Border Protection acting commissioner.

Morgan, who also served as acting ICE director during the first Trump term, is heavily involved in the Oversight Project. This activist group recently sued the administration to access the enforcement data DHS used to publish regularly.

Hard-line deportation lobbyists accuse the White House of fudging the numbers by including removals that were not previously considered deportations.

They argue that individuals turned away at airports over visa paperwork issues, or those apprehended immediately while attempting to cross the border, are being lumped into the overall statistics. This prompted immigration hard-liners in the House of Representatives to send a letter to the DHS last month. They demanded detailed data releases and openly questioned the lack of transparency in how the agency is calculating self-deportations.

Conflicting Mass Deportation Figures Spark Conservative Revolt

Earlier this month, the DHS released data indicating that immigration arrest levels had reached the highest of the term, peaking at 1,400 per day in July. Yet after more than a year of the agency circulating unsubstantiated and conflicting data, deportation hawks seem unimpressed and disinclined to believe the official numbers.

Mike Howell, president of the Oversight Project and head of the Mass Deportation Coalition, pointed out last week that the 356,000 removals claimed for 2026 includes exits and removals other than from interior deportations. The numbers, Howell noted, are strikingly out of step with press releases claiming deportations cresting one million and self-deportations exceeding two million.

Other prominent conservative voices are echoing this disappointment, proving that this is not just fringe internet stuff.

Tomi Lahren, a Fox commentator, dedicated her podcast show last week to criticising the DHS for fudging the numbers and producing underwhelming results.

For deportation advocates like Lahren and Howell, even taking the latest 356,000 figure at face value proves that reality is a far cry from the expectations set by Trump during the 2024 campaign. They were promised the largest deportation campaign in history. The underlying data, however, remains completely out of sight.