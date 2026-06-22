The Trump administration is threatening to withhold more than $1 billion in federal homeland security funds from states unless they adopt sweeping election changes, according to internal Department of Homeland Security documents obtained by CNN.

The documents show the new grant conditions would require mandatory hand-marked paper ballots and voter roll verification through federal immigration databases.

New Grant Conditions Detail Specific Election Requirements

Under rules governing several homeland security grant programmes, states must take a number of specific actions to maintain full funding eligibility. Non-adherence could result in losing up to 20 per cent of allocated DHS grants, according to the internal guidance documents.

The grant stipulations specifically mandate hand-marked paper ballots for all general elections, replacing systems that currently use QR-code scanning technology. Voter roll verification through the SAVE programme — Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements — would allow states to check citizenship status against federal immigration databases before approving ballots. Previously used only for benefit eligibility checks, the SAVE programme is now being expanded to voter roll verification for the first time under the new DHS grant requirements. Manual election audits using methods established by the Trump administration are also required under the new stipulations.

Election officials say the mandatory paper ballot requirement could significantly impact voting operations and processing times, particularly in larger jurisdictions that have invested in electronic ballot systems over recent election cycles.

States Face Financial Pressure To Comply With Reforms

Read more USPS Warns States: Hand Over Voter Lists or Risk Losing Mail Ballots USPS Warns States: Hand Over Voter Lists or Risk Losing Mail Ballots

The move comes as multiple states have already challenged similar Trump administration election overhaul efforts in federal court. Arizona joined 18 other states to sue the Trump administration over a wide-ranging executive order that would overhaul the country's election systems.

Historically, DHS grants have stipulated that a minimum of 3 per cent of allocated funds be broadly directed toward election security upgrades. The new guidelines impose mandatory reforms with severe financial penalties for non-adherence, departing from previous voluntary approaches. States must comply with the new requirements by 1 November 2026, according to the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security's published FY26 HSGP Funding Guidelines. State election officials have begun receiving preliminary notices about the new funding stipulations.

States Question Federal Overreach Through Funding

Some states are now questioning whether the federal government has overreached into state election laws through funding leverage. Election officials worry the mandatory requirements could disrupt existing voting systems before the 2026 midterm elections.

The new rules represent a significant shift from previous election security funding approaches under the Biden administration. Senator Mark Warner warned on X that such measures 'are not a substitute for passing election security reform legislation.'

Social Media Reactions

Political TikTokers and X commentators have been discussing the DHS funding controversy with their audiences. Aaron Parnas, an independent Gen Z journalist, has covered the federal overreach concerns with his follower base.

Senator Mark Warner warned on X about federal funding conditions for election security, saying such measures 'are not a substitute for passing election security reform legislation.'

Democrat Mark Warner lies, claiming he wants to end the DHS shutdown causing lines at airports and 100,000+ workers to go without paychecks.



CBS: "Why can't you...break this deadlock."



WARNER: "I think we should."



Warner voted on Thursday to keep DHS shut down. pic.twitter.com/6AlpEmEh7q — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 15, 2026

What the New Requirements Mean in Practice

The Homeland Security Grant Programme supports efforts to prevent, prepare for, protect against, and respond to acts of terrorism across state and local jurisdictions. These grants are managed by the chief election official in each state and must support local election jurisdictions in security upgrades.

The new FEMA grant guidelines require states to apply specific portions of SHSP and UASI funds toward enhancing election security measures. Mississippi's Office of Homeland Security has already published FY26 HSGP Funding Guidelines outlining the new requirements for state applicants, making it one of the first states to formally document the conditions in its grant guidance.

The controversy centres on whether election security grants should include mandatory citizenship verification requirements beyond traditional security measures, and whether the federal government can constitutionally use funding leverage to compel changes to state election administration ahead of the 2026 midterms.