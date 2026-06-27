The United States Department of Homeland Security announced on Wednesday that Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have arrested more than 10,000 gang members since the beginning of Donald Trump's second presidential term. The sweeping enforcement milestone, which includes suspects wanted for murder and drug trafficking, is being framed by federal officials as a direct fulfilment of the administration's mandate to make the country safe again.

The widespread crackdown follows the recent implementation of the Secure America Act, a legislative package designed to expand the operational capacity of federal immigration authorities aggressively. The current administration has consistently positioned border security and domestic deportation operations as the cornerstone of its second-term agenda, actively pivoting federal resources to target transnational criminal organisations operating within American neighbourhoods.

Mullin Credits Trump as ICE Hits Enforcement Milestone

Reaching such a volume of detentions in a relatively short period required coordination across federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin used the announcement to criticise the previous administration, characterising the arrested individuals as criminals who had terrorised innocent citizens.

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'Under President Trump's leadership, ICE has arrested more than 10,000 gang members,' Mullin said in the official release. 'Many of these gang members were released into our country by Joe Biden. These vicious criminals murdered, assaulted, robbed, and terrorized innocent Americans for sport. Thanks to the Secure America Act, ICE is turbocharged to arrest even more gang members and criminals from American neighborhoods.'

The agency highlighted the specific arrest that tipped the figures into five digits. Javier Hernandez Rosas, identified by officials as an MS-13 affiliate originally from Mexico, became the ten-thousandth detainee when he was taken into federal custody. Officials noted his criminal history already included convictions for cocaine possession alongside previous arrests for abduction and weapons charges. The department said the newly enacted legislation has accelerated its efforts to remove violent offenders from American communities, with the judicial system now processing an unprecedented volume of cases.

It's simple: President Trump's LAW AND ORDER policies lead to more criminals behind bars. pic.twitter.com/B7bWgtks6l — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 26, 2026

High-Profile Arrests Across Multiple States

Beyond the headline figures, the department released a detailed account of specific targets apprehended across various states over the past year. In Virginia alone, multiple high-ranking targets were apprehended over a period of several months.

Edwin Antonio Hernandez Hernandez was arrested in February 2026 after allegedly confessing to five murders in El Salvador, according to officials. Months later, agents in the same state picked up Josue Saul Garcia-Lopez, who was wanted on an international warrant for extortion and robbery schemes. Another Virginia arrest in late 2025 involved Ismael Enrique Mendoza Flores, known by the alias El Calaco, who faced charges of aggravated homicide in his native country, officials said.

The geographical spread of the operations shows agents moving beyond traditional border states into the American interior. In Connecticut, authorities captured Danny Granados-Garcia in April 2026, wanted in El Salvador for the alleged murder of a local pastor. In Nebraska, a December 2025 operation netted Gerson Emir Cuadra Soto, an MS-13 affiliate wanted for a quadruple homicide in Honduras, according to the department.

The sweep has also heavily targeted members of the Tren de Aragua, often referred to as TDA, alongside the more widely known MS-13 syndicate. Jesus Ruben Lopez Gonzalez was arrested in Oregon in February on racketeering conspiracy charges, while Yorvis Michel Carrascal Campo was taken into custody in Colorado a month prior for alleged murder and drug trafficking. In October 2025, another suspected TDA associate, Cristhian Ortega-Lopez, pleaded guilty to illegally possessing firearms and conspiracy to destroy evidence.

These arrests reflect a broad federal enforcement operation spanning multiple states. Mullin said this posture will only accelerate in the coming months as immigration agents continue to exercise their newly expanded enforcement powers.