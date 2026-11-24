Senate Democrats are demanding answers over allegations that US Vice President JD Vance discussed a potential Venezuelan oil deal with a major Trump donor shortly before the US operation that led to the capture of President Nicolás Maduro.

Senator Maggie Hassan, a New Hampshire Democrat expected to chair the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee in January, has requested records from Vance's office to establish whether he discussed the proposed oil arrangement with businessman John Addison or influenced subsequent government decisions.

The allegations have drawn attention to Addison's political donations. Federal Election Commission records show he contributed $300,000 to Protect Ohio Values, a political action committee supporting Vance's 2022 Senate campaign. In 2024, Addison and his wife, Shannon, reportedly donated $7 million to political committees backing President Donald Trump's campaign.

JD Vance's Alleged Meeting With Trump Donor Before Venezuela Operation

Vance and Addison allegedly met in December 2025 at Montana's exclusive Yellowstone Club, approximately a week before the US operation in Venezuela. According to a person briefed by Addison, Vance asked how quickly Venezuelan crude could be sold if the US gained control of the country's oil supplies. Addison allegedly suggested that Vitol, the commodities trading firm where he previously worked, was well-positioned to handle the sales.

A week before the U.S. operation that captured Maduro, JD Vance reportedly met at a private Montana ski club with John Addison, an oil trader who gave $300,000 to help elect Vance to the Senate in 2022. Vance allegedly asked how fast Venezuela's oil could be sold if America took… pic.twitter.com/4Z4XPXnjdO — Mike Levin (@MikeLevin) November 16, 2026

However, both men have denied that the meeting took place. Vance's press secretary, Luke Schroeder, also rejected claims of an airport encounter between the two. Hassan cited flight records reportedly showing Addison's private jet and Vance's government aircraft at the same Montana airport on the day of the alleged meeting. However, the records do not establish that the men met or discussed Venezuelan oil. In her letter, Hassan questioned whether Vance may have used his official position to benefit a political donor. She requested communications involving the vice president, his staff, Addison, and Vitol, setting a deadline of 14 December.

Vitol and Trafigura Secure Licences to Sell Venezuelan Oil

The allegations have attracted further scrutiny following the administration's decision to grant special licences to Vitol and rival commodities trader Trafigura to market Venezuelan crude. Addison confirmed that Energy Secretary Chris Wright contacted him on 5 January to discuss a potential role for Vitol in selling Venezuelan oil to international buyers. The Department of Energy also confirmed the call.

Both trading firms subsequently received licences within days, allowing them to sell Venezuelan crude. The timing has raised questions about whether Addison's contact with the administration was connected to the licensing decisions. However, no available evidence establishes that Vance influenced the licences or that the alleged December meeting prompted the government's actions. Vitol said Addison was a gasoline trader without experience in Venezuelan crude and had retired from the company earlier in 2026.

What Could the Senate Investigation Reveal About JD Vance?

Hassan's request seeks to establish whether Vance discussed Venezuelan oil with Addison or influenced the licensing decisions. The documents could clarify communications between the vice president, the donor, and Vitol, as well as the timeline of events.

Vance's office has until 14 December to respond, ahead of Hassan taking committee leadership in January. The inquiry will focus on whether Addison's contacts with the administration had any bearing on the decisions involving Venezuelan oil.