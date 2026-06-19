Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was once considered one of Donald Trump's closest political allies in Europe. That relationship appeared to unravel publicly on 19 June 2026, when Meloni posted a video on Instagram flatly rejecting Trump's claim that she had pleaded with him for a photograph during the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France. 'Donald Trump's statements are completely fabricated,' she said. 'Neither I nor Italy ever beg.'

According to a news outlet, Trump said Meloni had begged him for a photo at the summit and that he agreed only because he felt sorry for her. The Italian government swiftly pushed back, with Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani cancelling a planned visit to the United States in response.

Born : 15 January 1977, Rome

: 15 January 1977, Rome Party : Brothers of Italy (co-founder, leader since 2014)

: Brothers of Italy (co-founder, leader since 2014) In office : Prime Minister since 22 October 2022

: Prime Minister since 22 October 2022 First : Italy's first female head of government

: Italy's first female head of government Trump relationship: Attended his inauguration in January 2025; publicly broke with him in June 2026

Rome-Born, Working-Class Roots

Meloni was born on 15 January 1977 in Rome, raised by her mother in the working-class neighbourhood of Garbatella in central Rome after her father left the family during her childhood. That upbringing shaped much of her political identity — one built around national pride, traditional values, and an unapologetic refusal to be seen as subordinate.

At 15, she joined the Italian Social Movement, a right-wing party founded by supporters of former fascist leader Benito Mussolini, and was a visible presence in post-fascist political circles during her teenage years. She has since sought to distance herself from that association. In her 2022 parliamentary address, she stated directly: 'I have never felt sympathy or closeness toward anti-democratic regimes — for no regime, including fascism.'

A Record of Political Firsts

In 2006, Meloni was elected to the Chamber of Deputies, and by 2008 had become Minister for Youth under Silvio Berlusconi — one of the youngest ministers in Italian history at 31.

She co-founded the Brothers of Italy party in 2012 and has led it since 2014. The party grew steadily under her leadership, and in the 2022 general election, it achieved a historic result. King Sergio Mattarella swore Meloni in as Prime Minister on 22 October 2022, making her Italy's first female head of government.

Here are Italian PM Meloni's remarks about Trump, translated to English:



"So certain things deserve an immediate response. Donald Trump's statements are completely made up. I am frankly stunned.



I don't know why the president of the United States behaves this way with his own… pic.twitter.com/7jdMcoX4ca — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) June 19, 2026

From Inauguration Guest to Public Critic

Meloni attended Trump's inauguration in January 2025, the only European leader present at the ceremony. At the time, Trump had spoken warmly of her, calling her a 'fantastic woman' who was 'really taking Europe by storm' when the two met at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

The relationship began showing cracks earlier this year. When Trump criticised Pope Leo XIV's anti-war views in April, Meloni called his remarks 'unacceptable.' Trump responded in an interview with Italy's Corriere della Sera: 'I'm shocked at her. I thought she had courage, but I was wrong.'

Meloni, for her part, said she could 'only say that it's a pity he doesn't show the same determination with enemies of the West, with enemies of the United States, with leaders with whom, instead, he is far more accommodating.'

The public falling-out between Meloni and Trump marks a significant shift in transatlantic politics. Meloni had long been seen as a bridge between Washington's populist right and Europe's conservative governments. Her willingness to call out Trump directly — on her own platform, in her own words — signals that even the allies closest to his political orbit have limits. For European leaders watching from the sidelines, it may prove to be one of the more consequential moments of the G7 summit.