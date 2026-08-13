President Donald Trump's secret aircraft switch in Turkey sparked a wave of food-cart memes after reports revealed that he was discreetly moved from his presidential aircraft to a smaller military plane using an airport catering vehicle amid a reported Iranian threat.

The unusual security manoeuvre quickly became the focus of online mockery. 'You live by the sword, you end up in a food cart,' one commenter wrote as users turned the reported escape method into jokes and memes.

Trump had publicly boarded the presidential aircraft after attending the NATO summit in Ankara in July. He was then secretly transferred to a smaller C-32A military aircraft, while the larger plane continued as a decoy carrying members of the travelling press and administration officials.

Trump Secretly Switched Planes After NATO Summit

The operation was reportedly prompted by intelligence indicating a credible threat to the presidential aircraft. Security officials used the catering vehicle to discreetly move Trump and a small group of senior aides to the alternative aircraft.

The White House had previously indicated that Trump would leave Turkey aboard the older presidential aircraft. Trump had also said he planned to use it 'for old time's sake,' while the newer Boeing 747-8 donated by Qatar travelled separately.

The aircraft switch allowed Trump's actual location to remain concealed while the larger plane continued on the publicly expected route.

White House Defends Secret Security Operation

The White House defended the measures taken to protect Trump, saying the administration used available security protocols in response to threats against the president and his staff.

Trump later addressed the aircraft switch, saying he had followed instructions from the Secret Service during the security operation.

The deception also involved senior officials remaining on the decoy aircraft while Trump travelled separately. That detail helped maintain the appearance that the president was still aboard the larger plane.

'You Live by the Sword' Fuels Food Cart Memes

Once details of the operation emerged, the catering vehicle became the defining image of the story online.

'You live by the sword, you end up in a food cart,' one commenter wrote, capturing the darker and more critical tone of some reactions to the reported security ruse.

Other users focused on the threat behind the operation. 'He who kills fears death,' one commenter wrote.

Another referred to an earlier statement attributed to Iran, saying, 'I remember when Iran said "we have a lot to show the whole world we just waiting for the right time."'

The jokes also included a blunt response to reports that Trump had been concealed in the catering vehicle: 'Couldn't we just leave him in there?'

The reactions showed how the unusual security measure quickly shifted from a serious report about a threat against a sitting US president into an online meme cycle centred on the image of Trump being transported in a food cart.

Food Cart Detail Becomes Online Meme

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The catering-vehicle detail generated a broader stream of jokes and memes, with social-media users imagining Trump hidden in catering carts, food containers and other unlikely places.

The food-cart reaction became the lighter and more viral side of a security operation reportedly prompted by a serious threat. While the aircraft switch was designed to conceal Trump's location, it was the image of the president being secretly moved through an airport catering vehicle that ultimately gave the story its most memorable online moment.