Donald Trump singled out Nicki Minaj at a White House luncheon, ordering the rapper to rise before praising her as 'so respected and so hot' in a moment that lit up social media.

The president delivered the eyebrow-raising tribute on Monday, 6 July 2026, at a Rose Garden Club lunch, held hours after he launched his new Trump Accounts savings scheme for children. Minaj, a vocal supporter of the president since her turn towards MAGA politics last year, sat among the guests in a pink Versace dress and stood to a round of applause.

The compliment quickly went viral, and it later shared headlines with a separate gaffe in which Trump appeared to confuse the rapper with a member of his own administration.

A Presidential Tribute in the Rose Garden

Trump's remarks came near the 27-minute mark of the event, footage of which is carried in full on C-SPAN and on the White House's own broadcast. 'We also have a woman that is so respected and so hot and so great, and such a great friend of, I don't say conservative, I say of common sense,' the president told the crowd.

Trump: “We have a woman that is so respected and so hot… Nicki Minaj. Nicki, stand up please.”



Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/XLepXH4XOv — AF Post (@AFpost) July 6, 2026

He carried on with the praise before summoning the rapper to her feet. 'She's a fantastic person, and she's a woman who's respected by everybody, and she's got real talent. Nicki Minaj. Nicki, stand up, please,' Trump said, adding that she was 'such a great person and respected by everybody.'

Minaj rose, and the room applauded. The rapper later documented the day across her X account, captioning a photograph taken with Trump inside the Oval Office, 'Whoa!!!! #WhiteHouseBarbie with her favourite President of all time!!!' She used the same 'WhiteHouseBarbie' tag on a clip of herself seated at the garden party.

Whoa!!!! #WhiteHouseBarbie with her favorite President of all time!!! 🙌🏽🇺🇸♥️ pic.twitter.com/Kz7GJxEds0 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 6, 2026

The clip of the compliment spread rapidly online, drawing both mockery and applause. Some users praised the president for acknowledging the rapper's commercial success, while others questioned Minaj's deepening ties to an administration whose policies have drawn opposition from many Black artists and voters. The word 'hot' itself became a talking point, with commentators noting the president had reached for it ahead of any mention of her music.

The Kelly Loeffler Mix-Up That Followed

The warmth of the moment sat awkwardly beside a slip Trump made later in the same speech. Turning to the Small Business Administration, the president recognised Jeff Sprecher, the president of Intercontinental Exchange, then began praising Sprecher's wife, SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler, before attaching the wrong name entirely.

'Nicki Minaj is so incredible. They call it small business, Nicki, but when you add it up, it's bigger than any bank in the world, probably, right?' Trump said. 'It's not small business, but she's done fantastically, and I appreciate it.' Representatives for Trump and the White House have not publicly commented on the mix-up.

The wider speech ran for more than 40 minutes in the Washington heat. Trump used it to tour his White House renovation projects, discuss crime in the capital, and, near the close, offer to play his guests his personal music playlist. 'Should we put on a little music, yes?' he asked. 'This way you don't have to talk to each other. You just have to listen to music.'

Eight Months of a Public Political Alliance

Monday's tribute marked the latest chapter in a relationship that has grown steadily more visible. In January 2026, Minaj appeared at the Treasury Department's Trump Accounts Summit, where she declared herself 'probably the president's No. 1 fan' and said criticism only motivated her to back him harder. 'We're not going to let them get away with bullying him,' she told the crowd.

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Her alignment has since extended into policy. Minaj has publicly backed Trump's Gold Card immigration programme, a scheme the official government website describes as a visa for those who can provide a substantial benefit to the United States, requiring a nonrefundable £11,235 ($15,000) processing fee and a £749,000 ($1 million) contribution. In May, she explained her support to TIME, comparing the president to a cultural force. 'Donald Trump is his own vibe,' she said, casting herself as 'the catalyst' for other celebrities she claims quietly agree with her.

Minaj has released little music in 2026, yet her political appearances have kept her firmly in the headlines. The Queens rapper holds 149 entries on the Billboard Hot 100 and three chart-topping albums on the Billboard 200, a commercial record that lends real weight to the president's claim about her 'real talent.'

For a rapper who has swapped the charts for the Rose Garden, the applause on Monday confirmed that her seat at Trump's table is not going anywhere.