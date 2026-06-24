Every time President Donald Trump teases a third White House run, his family business books another sale. The Trump Organization, run by his adult sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, is selling 'Trump 2028' high-crown hats for $55 (£42) and matching t-shirts for $36 (£27), carrying the slogan 'Rewrite the Rules.'

The hats are stocked on trumpstore.com, the company's official retail site. The product line turns a constitutional question into a revenue stream, and the longer the speculation runs, the more units move.

A Product Built on a Constitutional Question

The Trump Organization rolled out the 'Trump 2028' hat in April 2025, days after the president told NBC News he was 'not joking' about a third term. Eric Trump, the company's executive vice president, modelled the cap on social media. The slogan 'Rewrite the Rules' references the 22nd Amendment, which states that 'No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.'

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) reported in April 2026 that the Trump Store has launched at least 622 products during Trump's second term, with the 2028-branded items pushed in marketing emails carrying subject lines such as 'Four More Years | Trump 2028'.

The Legal Scaffolding Builds in Parallel

The merchandise sits alongside a growing legal argument. Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon told The Economist in October 2025 that Trump is 'going to get a third term,' adding there are 'many different alternatives' to the amendment.

In December 2025, attorney Alan Dershowitz handed Trump a draft of his book, 'Could President Trump Constitutionally Serve a Third Term?' during an Oval Office meeting on the day of the White House Hanukkah reception.

Dershowitz has publicly argued that the Constitution's wording is 'not clear,' pointing out that the framers specifically chose the word 'elected' rather than 'serve.' The book was subsequently published in March 2026.

Republican donor Miriam Adelson, at the same reception, pledged $250 million (£189 million) to a Trump campaign if he runs.

The Family Business and the Tease

The Trump Organization booked roughly $8.8 million (£6.7 million) from Trump Store sales in 2024, marking a massive 17-fold increase from its first year of operation, according to CREW's investigation. Trump's 2025 financial disclosure to the Office of Government Ethics listed over $600 million in income across crypto, golf, licensing, and other ventures.

The president's assets sit in a trust managed by his children, and the company said in January 2025 he would not be involved in day-to-day operations. Each public flirtation with 2028 still works as a marketing event.

Trump showed off a 'Trump 2028' cap to Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev in August 2025, telling him, 'Everybody wants me to run,' to which Aliyev interjected, 'Including us!' He has since displayed a dedicated merchandise corner inside a West Wing study.

NEW:



🇺🇲🇦🇿 Trump gives Aliyev a WH souvenir tour



With 2028 cap in hand: 'Everybody wants me to run'



Aliyev: including us. pic.twitter.com/XvgjIMLowC — Megatron (@Megatron_ron) August 9, 2025

What It Means for 2028 Voters

House Speaker Mike Johnson said in October 2025 he does not 'see the path' for a third term, and Senate Majority Leader John Thune said Trump cannot seek one 'without a change in the Constitution.'

An Economist/YouGov poll found 70% of Americans do not want Trump to run again, while 52% expect him to try anyway. Trump himself has shifted, telling Time magazine he plans to 'serve one term' and 'turn it over' to a Republican successor, and joking in May 2026 about leaving office in 'eight or nine years from now'.

For US voters expecting a standard 2028 race, the planning, the merchandise, and the legal arguments are already running. Whether the bid succeeds or fails, the fight is set to dominate American politics, courts, and consumer behaviour for the next two years.