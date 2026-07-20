President Donald Trump is increasingly consumed by his fixation on the 2020 Election, a preoccupation that a veteran reporter and author claimed this week is driven by a genuine 'mental illness' separating him from reality.

In case you missed it, the news came after Trump used a primetime address on Thursday to insist that newly uncovered documents proved outside interference in his loss to Joe Biden. Closer examinations of these materials by reporters swiftly showed they proved nothing of the sort. Trump also appears cornered with no legislative path to advance his election fraud obsession, given that the SAVE America Act currently remains stalled in the Senate without enough votes to pass.

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Veteran Reporter Explains Trump's 'Mental Illness'

Michael Wolff is a veteran reporter and author who made his name securing extensive insider access to the political career of Trump. Speaking on the latest edition of his Daily Beast podcast, Inside Trump's Head, Wolff told his co-host Joanna Coles that the president is not bluffing. The ongoing complaints are not a cynical ploy to create the pretence of election rigging. Instead, they stem from a deeply held and unshakeable belief that the race was stolen.

'I think everyone around him understands, in fact, that he absolutely believes this,' Wolff explained. 'No one else believes it. No one else believes that he won the 2020 election. But he does believe it.'

This is not just another manipulative tactic or a pre-packaged rationale for electoral defeat. To hear Wolff tell it, there is a fundamental disconnect at play.

How 'Mental Illness' Fuels the 2020 Fixation

'There is mental illness here, and it's kind of a result of his paranoia, his resentments, his insecurity, his inability to appreciate reality, I think you might most accurately say,' Wolff added.

When pressed by Coles about why Trump would bother reopening this particular wound when he faces a myriad of other pressing concerns, Wolff offered a blunt assessment. It is, he suggested, because 'he's a nutter,' and the fraud narrative remains an 'obsessive thing in his mind.' It seems utterly mad to pursue a strategy that offers zero political upside while both he and the wider Republican party are floundering, but that very contradiction is what points toward an unwell mind.

Exploring Trump's Deep 2020 Election Delirium

'Again, this is another description of why you have to see this as an illness, that he can't get away from this,' Wolff noted. 'This does no good for him, and I think we've seen in the reaction of other Republicans, this is a political negative for him. And yet he pursues it because he can't not pursue it.'

Writing in a recent Substack post, Wolff detailed personal encounters that highlight how deeply this mindset is entrenched. He described sitting with Trump on two separate occasions as the president outlined his convoluted case for a stolen mandate.

'All his hurt on display,' Wolff wrote. 'It's an obsessive recitation of numbers that he's been told and then revised to his own specifications of strange things that happened.'

According to the biographer, Trump absorbs fragments of information in the dead of night, taking in details that could easily be disputed or corrected but instead become permanently lodged in his psyche.

'It's a kind of delirium,' Wolff concluded.