Zifan Li has sued Italian model Federico Massaro in Los Angeles Superior Court over an alleged exclusive sperm donation agreement, seeking compensation that includes the cost of 66 Amazon purchases, according to an account of court filings.

Li's filing alleges that Massaro provided two sperm donations for her at Incinta Fertility Clinic in November 2024 before agreeing to become a donor for the clinic. She claims that the arrangement breached his commitment to provide sperm exclusively to her.

Her compensation claim includes what she describes as the loss of her final reproductive window and the opportunity to marry. The available account does not identify the Amazon items, explain their connection to the alleged agreement or specify the amount sought.

Federico Massaro Faces Exclusivity Allegation

Li alleges that Massaro agreed to provide sperm exclusively to her until she 'achieved live birth'. She was undergoing time-sensitive fertility treatment, according to her claim.

She claims she 'hesitantly turned down and gave up other excellent sperm donors who were willing to donate exclusively to her,' according to the reported papers.

She states that she was in her final reproductive window and 'no longer had enough time to select another sperm donor and start IVF treatments again from the beginning,' the suit continues.

Li alleges that, after learning of Massaro's arrangement with the clinic, she confronted him. According to her account in the filing, he expressed a wish to pursue sperm donation as a career and donate to many people.

After hearing about his agreement with the clinic, Li claims she 'had a mental breakdown,' according to the filing.

Messages Attributed to Federico Massaro Refer to Contract

The report describes WhatsApp messages reproduced in previously filed court documents as exchanges between Li and Massaro. Those excerpts mention both an existing contract and a proposed exclusive agreement, without reproducing the full contractual terms.

'Hope we can find some time today or tomorrow to finalize and sign this exclusive sperm supplementary agreement. I will immediately pay the remaining fees and arrange your return flight,' reads one message attributed to Li.

A reply attributed to Massaro reads, 'I don't want to make 10,000,000 kids of course', accompanied by two laughing emojis.

Another message attributed to Li returns to the proposed agreement.

'After we sign the exclusive sperm donation agreement, I will go to the bank to get the money and give you and then take you to the airport,' it reads.

'We already have a contract I did my job. Now I really need to go back,' reads the reply attributed to Massaro.

A donor application dated Nov. 20, 2024, reportedly appears among the exhibits, bearing Massaro's signature and listing his occupation as a model.

Clinic Litigation Alongside Federico Massaro Dispute

Incinta filed a separate lawsuit against Li in July 2025 alleging harassment, according to the account. The clinic accused her of sending Dr. James P. Lin's staff and its attorney hundreds of emails concerning donor sperm stored at the clinic.

Li 'repeated her emails in the same content over and over again. The volume and nature of these emails constitute harassment,' the clinic's suit states.

The report identifies Massaro as Milan-based and represented by Crawford Models. It describes his modelling work for Dolce & Gabbana and his appearance on the Italian version of Big Brother.

Massaro, Li, Lin and Incinta were contacted for comment, according to the report, which includes no responses.