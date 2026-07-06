Less than a day after US President Donald Trump spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin about ending the war in Ukraine, Russia launched a fresh barrage of ballistic missiles and drones on Kyiv.

The overnight assault quickly overshadowed renewed diplomatic efforts. It also highlighted the growing gap between high-level peace talks and the continuing reality of the war.

Air raid sirens sounded across the Ukrainian capital as residents rushed to shelters. Explosions echoed through the city while Ukrainian air defence systems attempted to intercept incoming missiles and drones.

Ukrainian officials said debris from intercepted weapons damaged homes, commercial buildings and other infrastructure in several districts. Emergency crews spent the night extinguishing fires, rescuing residents and assessing the damage. Authorities also reported injuries while inspections continued after sunrise.

The strike came only hours after Trump and Putin held a lengthy phone call focused on the war in Ukraine. Trump has repeatedly said he wants to help broker peace, but neither side announced a breakthrough following the conversation.

Peace Hopes Quickly Give Way to Another Attack

The timing of the assault immediately attracted international attention.

Only hours earlier, Trump had expressed hope that diplomatic engagement could help move the conflict toward a settlement. The missile strike quickly overshadowed those expectations before any visible progress could emerge.

According to the Kremlin, Putin reaffirmed Russia's position during the call. He also said Moscow would continue pursuing what it describes as its objectives in Ukraine despite ongoing diplomatic contacts.

The attack reinforced how difficult negotiations remain while military operations continue. It also renewed questions about whether fresh dialogue between Washington and Moscow can produce meaningful progress in the near future.

Kyiv Endures Another Overnight Barrage

Ukrainian authorities said Russia launched a combination of ballistic missiles and attack drones targeting the capital.

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Although many of the incoming threats were intercepted, falling debris caused fires and structural damage across multiple districts. Emergency crews remained deployed for several hours as air raid alerts stayed in effect throughout the night.

Residents were urged to remain in shelters until authorities declared the immediate danger had passed. By morning, local officials were inspecting damaged buildings, clearing debris and restoring access to affected areas where emergency work was still underway.

The latest strike follows weeks of intensified Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities. Those assaults have continued despite repeated diplomatic efforts involving Kyiv, Washington and Moscow to find a path toward ending the conflict.

Diplomacy and War on Parallel Tracks

For Ukrainian officials, the latest barrage demonstrated the challenge of pursuing peace while missile strikes continue.

Kyiv has consistently argued that meaningful negotiations require an end to attacks on civilians and critical infrastructure. Russia, meanwhile, says it remains open to dialogue while continuing military operations and pursuing its stated objectives.

The latest strike is likely to deepen concerns among Ukraine's allies, many of whom continue to provide military and financial support while calling for a just and lasting peace. The attack also underscored how quickly developments on the battlefield can overshadow diplomatic engagement.

For residents of Kyiv, the overnight barrage was another reminder that diplomatic conversations have yet to bring relief from the fighting. While Trump and Putin discussed the prospect of peace, emergency crews once again spent the night responding to explosions, damaged homes and frightened civilians. The contrast underscored how far the conflict remains from a negotiated end.