At least 13 people were killed and more than 90 injured after Russian forces launched a large-scale overnight missile and drone attack on Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said, in one of the latest major assaults on the Ukrainian capital. The strikes hit residential areas across the city, damaging apartment buildings, triggering fires, and prompting rescue operations as emergency crews searched through rubble for survivors.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said multiple districts were affected, while Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported casualties at several locations. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the attack and cut short an overseas visit as authorities worked to assess the full scale of the destruction.

The assault comes as Russia and Ukraine continue exchanging long-range drone and missile strikes, highlighting the increasingly prominent role of aerial warfare in a conflict that has now entered its fifth year.

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Residential Areas Suffer Heavy Damage

The overnight barrage caused significant damage across several parts of Kyiv, with residential neighbourhoods among the hardest hit.

Ukrainian authorities reported that apartment buildings, homes, and other civilian structures were damaged during the attack. Fires broke out at multiple sites, forcing emergency responders to work through the night to contain flames and evacuate residents.

Images released by emergency services showed damaged buildings, shattered windows, and debris scattered across affected districts. Local officials said emergency teams were deployed to multiple locations simultaneously as reports of casualties and structural damage emerged.

Authorities warned that the number of victims could increase as rescue workers continued clearing debris and inspecting damaged buildings.

Apartment Block Collapse Sparks Rescue Effort

One of the deadliest incidents occurred when part of a residential apartment building collapsed following a strike.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene after reports that residents were trapped beneath the rubble. Rescue operations continued into the morning as firefighters and search teams worked through the wreckage looking for survivors.

Officials said several people were pulled from damaged buildings during overnight operations, while others required treatment for injuries caused by explosions, falling debris, and collapsing structures.

The collapse underscored the continued threat facing civilians living far from active front-line combat zones. Ukrainian authorities said rescue efforts would continue until all affected areas had been fully searched.

The response to the aftermath of Russia’s attack is still ongoing in Kyiv: first responders are clearing the rubble, searching for people, and providing assistance. Damage has been reported at more than 20 sites across the city, most of them ordinary residential buildings. There… pic.twitter.com/rtfrS1gFVU — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 2, 2026

Ukraine Reports Massive Aerial Assault

Ukraine's Air Force said Russia launched a combination of drones and missiles during the overnight attack.

Military officials reported that air defence systems intercepted a large number of incoming aerial threats, although several weapons penetrated defences and struck targets in Kyiv. Authorities described the operation as one of the larger aerial attacks carried out against the capital in recent months.

The attack reflects Russia's continued use of drones and missiles to target Ukrainian cities and infrastructure. Ukrainian officials have repeatedly argued that additional air defence systems are needed to better protect urban centres from large-scale bombardments.

Russia has maintained that its strikes are aimed at military and strategic targets, while Ukraine says civilian areas continue to suffer significant damage from the attacks.

Zelenskyy Calls for Greater International Support

Following the attack, President Zelenskyy renewed calls for stronger international assistance, particularly in the area of air defence.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha urged Ukraine's partners to accelerate deliveries of military equipment, arguing that enhanced air defence capabilities remain critical to protecting civilians and infrastructure from future attacks.

The latest strike is likely to strengthen Kyiv's appeals for additional support from Western allies as Ukraine continues to defend against sustained aerial assaults.

Officials also warned residents to remain vigilant and follow air raid alerts, citing the ongoing threat of further attacks.

Pressure on Kyiv Remains High

The attack highlights the continuing vulnerability of Ukraine's capital despite improvements in air defence capabilities throughout the war.

As rescue teams continue searching damaged buildings and assessing the extent of the destruction, authorities remain focused on supporting affected residents and restoring services in impacted areas.

For Kyiv's residents, the latest barrage serves as another reminder that large-scale missile and drone attacks remain a persistent feature of the conflict. With both Russia and Ukraine continuing to conduct long-range strikes, officials warn that the threat of future attacks remains significant as the war enters another year.