Russian President Vladimir Putin has renewed calls for peace talks as Ukraine's expanding drone campaign targets Russia's oil industry, increasing economic pressure on the Kremlin despite ongoing battlefield gains.

Speaking on Tuesday, Putin said Russia was prepared to resume negotiations based on the draft agreement discussed in Istanbul in 2022. He said Moscow had not withdrawn from negotiations and accused Ukraine of escalating attacks instead of pursuing diplomacy.

His comments came after another wave of Ukrainian drone strikes targeted Russia's energy sector. Kyiv has increasingly focused on oil refineries, fuel depots and storage facilities to weaken Russia's ability to finance and sustain its war effort.

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Ukraine Intensifies Strikes on Russia's Oil Industry

Ukraine's latest drone attacks have reached strategic energy sites deep inside Russia.

Recent strikes targeted the Moscow Oil Refinery, one of the country's largest fuel-processing facilities, and other oil infrastructure in southern Russia. Russian authorities reported temporary disruptions as emergency crews responded to the damage.

The repeated attacks have affected fuel supplies in several regions. Motorists reported long queues at petrol stations, while wholesale fuel prices rose following damage to refining capacity. Drone alerts also forced temporary flight restrictions at several Russian airports.

Ukraine says the facilities are legitimate military targets because oil exports generate significant revenue for Russia's military operations.

Why Putin's Timing Raises Questions

Ukraine's refinery campaign has become more effective in recent months. Longer-range drones have allowed Kyiv to strike energy facilities hundreds of kilometres from the front line.

The campaign has forced Russia to strengthen air defences around refineries, fuel depots and transport hubs. That requires additional personnel and military resources that could otherwise support frontline operations.

The renewed call for peace talks also comes as Russia faces growing economic pressure from repeated attacks on its energy sector. At the same time, Moscow continues offensive operations in eastern Ukraine, suggesting the Kremlin is trying to balance military pressure with renewed diplomatic messaging.

Fighting Continues Despite Peace Offer

Russian forces continue offensive operations in the Donetsk region, where fighting remains intense.

Ukraine, meanwhile, has expanded long-range drone strikes beyond the battlefield. Military analysts say the strategy aims to increase the financial cost of the war for Russia while disrupting fuel production and military logistics.

The attacks have also affected daily life inside Russia. Airport disruptions, fuel shortages and temporary industrial shutdowns have become more common following major drone raids.

Peace Talks Still Face Major Obstacles

Putin's latest comments do not signal an immediate breakthrough.

Ukraine has repeatedly said any peace agreement must respect its territorial integrity and sovereignty. Kyiv has also rejected proposals that would require it to give up occupied territory.

Western allies continue to provide military and financial support to Ukraine while urging Russia to end its invasion.

For now, both sides remain focused on military objectives. Russia is pushing ahead with its offensive in eastern Ukraine, while Ukraine is increasing pressure on Russia's economy through long-range strikes. Those competing strategies leave the prospect of meaningful peace talks uncertain despite Moscow's renewed public offer.

With Ukraine expanding strikes deep inside Russia while Moscow presses ahead with its offensive, both sides continue to rely on military pressure even as the Kremlin publicly revives the prospect of negotiations.