Russia's war in Ukraine is increasingly being felt far beyond the battlefield. Ukrainian drone strikes on oil refineries are now disrupting fuel supplies across the country, leaving some motorists waiting up to 13 hours at petrol stations and prompting emergency rationing in several regions.

The shortages have also led to reports of confrontations at filling stations as frustrated drivers compete for limited supplies. While the Kremlin insists the situation remains manageable, President Vladimir Putin has acknowledged that attacks on Russia's energy infrastructure are creating 'problems' for motorists and businesses.

The disruption illustrates how Ukraine's strategy is increasingly focused not only on military targets but also on weakening the infrastructure that supports Russia's economy and war effort.

Why Russians Are Waiting 13 Hours for Fuel

Although Russia is one of the world's largest oil producers, crude oil cannot be used directly in cars. It must first be refined into petrol, diesel, and aviation fuel before being distributed across the country.

That is why Ukraine has increasingly targeted oil refineries rather than oil fields. Recent drone strikes hit facilities including the Slavyansk refinery in Krasnodar Krai and the Yaroslavl refinery, disrupting fuel production and distribution. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the attacks were intended to reduce Russia's ability to sustain its military campaign.

The disruption has already forced authorities in several regions to introduce temporary measures. According to multiple reports, some government-operated petrol stations in Siberia have limited fuel purchases, while exports of certain refined fuels have also been restricted to protect domestic supplies.

Why Oil Refineries Matter So Much

Oil refineries have become some of Ukraine's most strategically important targets because they supply both civilian and military demand. Refined fuel powers military vehicles, aircraft, and logistics networks, while also supporting farming, public transport, and everyday travel. Damaging refinery capacity therefore creates pressure on both Russia's armed forces and its domestic economy.

Putin recently acknowledged that Ukrainian attacks had caused fuel supply 'problems', although he insisted reserves remained only around four per cent lower than a year ago and described the shortages as manageable. The Kremlin has also pledged to increase deliveries to affected regions, including Crimea, where fuel supplies have come under growing pressure after transport routes were disrupted.

How Fuel Shortages Are Affecting Daily Life

The consequences are becoming increasingly visible for ordinary Russians. According to local media reports, some motorists have spent up to 13 hours waiting to buy fuel, while long queues have formed at petrol stations across several regions.

Reports have also described confrontations between drivers attempting to bypass queues. In Sverdlovsk Oblast, police were called after a dispute at a petrol station reportedly turned violent. Separate incidents were also reported in Ryazan and Irkutsk, where frustration over long waits boiled over.

Authorities have also intervened against suspected fuel resellers accused of buying petrol at regulated prices before selling it at sharply inflated prices during the shortages. While these incidents remain localised, they illustrate how attacks on critical infrastructure are beginning to affect daily life well beyond the front line.

What Happens Next?

The Kremlin says it plans to draw on fuel reserves and increase domestic deliveries while repairing damaged infrastructure. However, Ukrainian officials have indicated they intend to continue targeting facilities that support Russia's military operations.

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Whether queues continue to grow will depend on how quickly damaged refineries return to operation and whether further drone strikes disrupt production.

For now, the fuel shortages demonstrate how modern warfare increasingly extends beyond the battlefield. Rather than targeting only troops and military equipment, Ukraine is striking the infrastructure that keeps Russia's economy and armed forces moving.

The queues forming at petrol stations are becoming another visible reminder that the economic consequences of the war are reaching deeper into everyday life inside Russia, even in one of the world's largest energy-producing nations.