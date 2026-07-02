Russia unleashed the largest aerial bombardment of Kyiv since its full-scale invasion began, killing at least 20 civilians and injuring more than 90 others as apartment blocks collapsed under an 11-hour barrage of missiles and drones.

The overnight assault, which began late on 1 July 2026 and continued into Thursday morning, saw Russia fire 570 aerial weapons at the Ukrainian capital, according to Ukraine's Air Force. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko described it as the 'most massive' single attack the city has endured in the war. Rescue crews continued digging through rubble on Thursday as officials warned the death toll could still rise.

Russia Launches 570 Weapons at Kyiv

Ukraine's Air Force said the barrage included 496 attack and decoy drones, among them Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, Banderol and Parodiya variants, alongside 74 missiles, including 24 Iskander-M ballistic missiles and S-400 systems used in a ground-attack role. Ukrainian defences intercepted the majority, but 25 ballistic missiles and 12 drones still struck roughly 33 locations across the capital.

Klitschko wrote on Telegram during the strikes that 'Kyiv is under attack from ballistic missiles and UAVs', urging residents to remain in shelters. More than 50,000 people sheltered in Kyiv Metro stations overnight, the Metro authority said, as air raid sirens sounded repeatedly through the night.

The worst structural damage occurred in the Darnytskyi district, where six storeys of a nine-storey residential building partially collapsed after a direct hit. Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said rescuers pulled 17 people from the site, including seven freed from beneath the rubble. In the Desnianskyi district, residents were trapped inside another damaged nine-storey block as emergency crews worked through the night.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, who had warned only hours earlier during a visit to Ireland that Russia was preparing a large-scale strike, later visited one of the worst-hit residential buildings. He said the attack had destroyed 64 apartments at that site alone and killed at least three residents there. Zelensky said the wider bombardment damaged dozens of sites across Kyiv, 'most of them ordinary residential buildings', along with an ambulance station, a research institute and a hotel.

'Night of Horror': Civilians Describe the Attack

Among those caught in the strikes was Iryna Moskaeva, a 61-year-old Kyiv resident who told CNN that she and her children 'jumped out of their beds and started running' after an explosion rocked their apartment. 'All the windows in the room were shattered, and the door was jammed – I couldn't open it,' she said, adding that firefighters eventually rescued her. It was the second time her home had been damaged by a Russian strike. 'The first time there was an attack like this, I started crying – I was shaking so badly,' she said.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called it a 'night of horror' in the capital and urged allies to accelerate deliveries of air defence systems and interceptors without delay. Kyiv City Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko confirmed the death toll had reached 20 within the city, with damage recorded at 30 separate locations, most of them residential.

The violence was not confined to Kyiv. In Ukraine's central Dnipropetrovsk region, a Russian guided bomb strike killed a seven-year-old girl and wounded four other people, including an 11-year-old girl, all members of the same family, according to regional head Oleksandr Hanzha.

WATCH ON FULL: Russia launched a massive overnight missile and drone attack on Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv. pic.twitter.com/1teaPJkrnf — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 2, 2026

Moscow Claims Retaliation as Ukraine Strikes Russian Oil Sites

Russia's Defence Ministry said the strike used 'high-precision, long-range weapons' and was launched in retaliation for Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries and energy infrastructure. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said General Staff chief Valery Gerasimov reported the results of the 'massive retaliatory strike' directly to President Vladimir Putin, insisting the bombardment was directed 'exclusively against military or military-linked targets'.

That claim sits uneasily against the scale of residential destruction recorded across Kyiv. The United Nations estimates that more than 16,000 Ukrainian civilians have been killed since the war began, a toll compiled from verified casualty data rather than battlefield estimates, which remain unavailable.

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Ukraine's own long-range campaign has intensified in parallel. Overnight on Wednesday, Ukraine's military said it struck one of Russia's largest oil refineries at Kstovo, in the Nizhny Novgorod region hundreds of miles east of Moscow, as well as a railway bridge over the Donets River and a Russian command post in Kharkiv. Sybiha rejected Moscow's framing of the Kyiv assault as retaliation, insisting Russia 'remained the aggressor in this war' regardless of Ukraine's strikes on military-linked energy infrastructure deep inside Russian territory.

The Ukrainian Air Force, in a statement issued after the assault, said: 'We express our condolences to all the victims, families who lost their relatives and loved ones in this terrible terrorist attack.' As search teams kept working through the debris on Thursday, officials cautioned that the true human cost of the night may not be known for some time.