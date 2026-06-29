Vladimir Putin used a major address at the United Russia Party Congress to project confidence as Russia continues to grapple with the pressures of a prolonged war, Western sanctions and an increasingly militarised political landscape. Speaking before thousands of party delegates in Moscow, the Russian president insisted the country remained united, resilient and fully capable of defending its interests despite what he described as an unprecedented Western campaign to weaken it.

🇷🇺 Putin addressed the first stage of United Russia's 23rd party congress in Moscow today, called to approve candidate lists ahead of the September 20 State Duma elections. He said the moment is "fateful" for the country, occurring during a fundamental, systemic transformation of… pic.twitter.com/nMrIjAhrdR — DD Geopolitics (@DD_Geopolitics) June 28, 2026

The speech doubled as both a political rally and a pre-election showcase ahead of September's parliamentary vote, with United Russia using the occasion to reinforce the Kremlin's wartime narrative and elevate figures closely associated with the conflict in Ukraine.

Projecting Unity

Putin opened by praising members of the armed forces alongside civilians working across the country, portraying them as the foundation of Russia's resilience. 'I want to say a heartfelt thank you to our soldiers, officers and volunteers, doctors and teachers, first responders, drivers, engineers, and manual workers,' he said. 'To every person who, despite the risks, continues to perform their duty courageously and honestly, serving the Motherland.'

He argued that Russia's strength rested not only on military power but on national solidarity. 'It is thanks to these people and the entire nation that Russia stands firmly on its feet, claims its fundamental, core interests, and is willing to fight for them, for our future, lifestyle, our sovereign beliefs, customs and traditions.'

The audience responded with sustained applause before Putin returned to one of the defining themes of his presidency. 'Russia has always been strong and has always won thanks to the unity of its people. It is this internal unity that haunts some of our foes. They would like to shake, undermine and question it. They have never succeeded in doing this. They will not succeed now.'

Blaming the West

Putin then shifted to the Kremlin's longstanding argument that Western governments have failed in their efforts to weaken Russia through sanctions, military support for Ukraine and diplomatic pressure. 'They are unable to inflict a strategic defeat on us or win a victory on the battlefield; their attempts to destabilise the political situation and sow internal unrest are failing too,' he said.

He accused Western governments of using Ukraine as 'a battering ram' against Russia while alleging they ignored attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure. 'The West prefers to turn a blind eye and ignore this while imposing new unlawful sanctions against us.'

🚨 🇷🇺🇪🇺 The West keeps using Ukraine as a battering ram against Russia, while Ukrainian forces lose ground and resort to terrorism, — Vladimir Putin. pic.twitter.com/xj8j4AcYaC — Russia News (@russianews_eng) June 28, 2026

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Last week, Putin similarly accused Ukraine of attempting to destabilise Russian society through attacks on civilian infrastructure, reinforcing the Kremlin's broader narrative that continued military pressure reflects Western escalation rather than Russian weakness. Western governments, meanwhile, maintain that sanctions are intended to limit Moscow's ability to finance and sustain its war effort.

War and Politics

The congress also highlighted how closely Russia's political future is being tied to the conflict in Ukraine. The United Russia unveiled its lead candidates for September's parliamentary elections, including injured war veteran Vladislav Golovin and military correspondent Yevgeny Poddubny alongside senior establishment figures such as Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin and Maria Lvova-Belova.

Medvedev Announces United Russia's Top Five Candidates for State Duma Elections



Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov,



Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin,



Former "war correspondent" and Deputy Head of VGTRK Evgeny Poddubny,



Children's Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova,



Head of… pic.twitter.com/csasBLfSaJ — Sota News (@sotanews) June 28, 2026

The line-up reflects Putin's repeated calls for veterans of the Ukraine war to become part of Russia's future governing elite, underscoring how military service is increasingly shaping the country's political leadership. Russian state news agency TASS reported that Putin described the current period as a 'crucial time' and said Russia was undergoing a 'radical, systemic transformation,' framing the conflict as part of a broader national mission rather than simply a military campaign.

A Message of Defiance

Putin closed the address by insisting Russia possessed the resources and political resolve needed to withstand continued external pressure. 'Once again, Russia is confidently repelling any attempts to deter our progress. We have sufficient resources, means, and political will, and nobody should doubt that.'

The speech contained few new policy announcements. Instead, it reinforced themes that have consistently defined Kremlin messaging throughout the conflict: national unity, resistance to Western pressure and confidence that Russia can endure a prolonged confrontation.

While Putin presented an image of a country moving forward with confidence, the address came against the backdrop of continuing sanctions, an ongoing war and a parliamentary election in which military service and loyalty to the Kremlin are playing an increasingly prominent role. Together, those factors made the congress more than a party gathering, serving as another carefully staged effort to reinforce the narrative the Kremlin wants to project at home and abroad.