Floyd Mayweather spent years building one of the most successful careers in boxing history, earning the nickname 'Money' through a combination of unbeaten performances and enormous paydays. The former world champion has long projected an image of wealth and luxury, often showing off expensive cars, jewellery, and private jets. Now, however, the 49-year-old finds himself dealing with a legal issue that could have serious consequences.

Prosecutors in Las Vegas have charged Mayweather with two felony offences after he allegedly wrote a bad cheque to purchase a luxury watch. According to authorities, the matter dates back to a New Year's Eve shopping trip in 2024 when Mayweather purchased a rare Audemars Piguet timepiece using a cheque worth $200,000, which is approximately £148,000. The case has now moved into the criminal courts, placing the boxing icon under scrutiny as he faces accusations that could carry a lengthy prison sentence if he is ultimately convicted.

Prosecutors say the luxury watch purchase led to a criminal case

According to reports, the case centres on a luxury watch purchase made during the final days of 2024. Prosecutors allege that Mayweather selected a rare Audemars Piguet watch from a Las Vegas boutique and paid for it using a cheque drawn from a Wells Fargo account.

The cheque was reportedly valued at $200,000, equivalent to roughly £148,000. However, officials claim the bank returned the payment because there were insufficient funds available in the account. That development triggered a dispute between the boutique and the former boxing champion.

Rather than immediately pursuing criminal action, the boutique's owners reportedly attempted to resolve the matter privately. They allegedly spent more than a year trying to collect the money without attracting public attention. According to the allegations, the business even sent a certified demand letter in an effort to recover the outstanding payment and avoid turning the dispute into a legal spectacle.

Those efforts were unsuccessful, prosecutors claim, leading to the filing of criminal charges. Clark County prosecutors have accused Mayweather of theft of property valued at more than $100,000 (£74,000) and passing a cheque with intent to defraud. Both charges are classified as serious felonies.

The matter reached a Las Vegas courtroom on Monday when members of Mayweather's legal team appeared on his behalf. While the case remains in its early stages, the potential consequences are severe. If Mayweather were to be convicted on both felony counts, he could face a maximum sentence of 24 years in prison.

The allegations have generated attention because of Mayweather's long-standing reputation for wealth and financial success. Throughout his boxing career, he frequently highlighted his earnings and often referred to himself as one of the richest athletes in the world.

The allegations arrive as Mayweather faces multiple financial problems

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The criminal case comes at a time when Mayweather is already dealing with several reported financial disputes.

According to the information surrounding the case, the former boxer is currently facing a federal tax lien worth $7 million, which converts to approximately £5.2 million. The lien relates to unpaid back taxes and adds to a growing list of financial obligations linked to the former champion.

Mayweather has also recently been ordered by a judge to pay $1 million in back child support to a former dancer. That amount is equivalent to around £740,000. In addition to those obligations, he is reportedly involved in separate civil lawsuits concerning unpaid private jet bills and rent connected to a luxury apartment in Manhattan.

Taken together, the various disputes have created questions about Mayweather's financial situation despite the immense wealth he accumulated during his years at the top of professional boxing.

At the same time, the former champion continues to pursue opportunities in the ring. Reports indicate that he has lined up several exhibition fights in the near future. He is also expected to take part in a highly anticipated rematch against Manny Pacquiao in September.

Those upcoming bouts could place Mayweather back in the spotlight for his sporting achievements. For now, however, attention is focused on the felony charges filed in Las Vegas and the allegations surrounding the luxury watch purchase.

The undefeated boxing legend built his reputation on winning inside the ring and turning that success into extraordinary wealth. Whether the latest allegations develop into a criminal conviction remains to be seen, but the case has already become one of the most closely watched legal matters involving the former champion. As proceedings continue, Mayweather faces questions not about his boxing record, but about a transaction that prosecutors claim crossed the line into criminal conduct.