Comedian Rosie O'Donnell has slammed US President Donald Trump again, describing him as 'the worst thing that ever happened to our country' days after the 80-year-old president uploaded an AI-generated video where he is depicted as a doctor who diagnoses celebrities, including O'Donnell, with a fabricated condition called the 'Trump Derangement Syndrome.'

The derogatory term is a phrase Trump's backers have used on numerous occasions to frame criticisms thrown at the president as irrational. The AI-generated clip posted by Trump also included stars such as Julia Roberts, Whoopi Goldberg, Robert De Niro, Edward Norton and John Leguizamo.

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O'Donnell, who moved to Ireland after Trump's second term election in the White House, described Trump leading the country as 'an abomination.' She stated she has no intention of staying silent despite relocating to Ireland earlier this year, saying that leaving the United States did not alter her views on the political direction the country is taking.

Trump Shares AI-Generated Clip Mocking Critics

Trump's latest swipe at O'Donnell came in the form of an AI-generated video posted on his Truth Social page on 1 July 2026, which reached news outlets the day after and was widely reported. In the clip, Trump mocked several of his well-known critics by portraying them as his patients.

In the viral clip, Trump can be heard saying, 'Have you or someone you know been diagnosed with TDS? The symptoms can be relentless. Fortunately, I'm Dr. Trump and I have a treatment plan. Let's hear what some of my patients have to say,' followed by a footage of O'Donnell, also AI-generated, saying, 'I have been suffering for over a decade, and after listening to Dr. Trump, I can see some results.'

The ongoing tension between O'Donnell and Trump dates back to 2006, when O'Donnell publicly criticised Trump's handling of the Miss USA controversy while co-hosting the daytime talk show The View. In retaliation, Trump hurled a series of insults, and the dispute dragged on for years through interviews, social media posts, and his presidential campaigns. Despite moving to Ireland in early 2026, both have continued taking public jabs at one another, per The Irish Star.

The bitter war of words proved that thousands of miles of the Atlantic Ocean cannot mute the pair's intense, two-decade-old rivalry.

Why O'Donnell Chooses to Still Speak Out

According to O'Donnell, relocating to Ireland had not made her stop caring about the United States. Instead, the multi-Emmy Award-winning host expressed that she continues to follow American politics closely and believes that speaking publicly remains significant. The actress explained that, despite living in Ireland, she still sees it as her responsibility to voice her opinions because she considers herself connected to the nation where her career was built.

Her latest criticism of Trump reflects the same views she has expressed since leaving the United States earlier this year. While discussing why she continues to comment on American politics from abroad, she also revisited her concerns about Trump's leadership and public image.

Speaking to Variety, O'Donnell described Trump's long-running TV series The Apprentice as 'sold as fact when it was in fact fiction,' saying that 'he was broke - one of the many times that he was broke.' O'Donnell also described Trump as 'a man who has been a failure at everything he's ever tried, and he is mediocre beyond mediocre, and the fact that he is running our nation is an abomination.'

According to O'Donnell, Trump leading the United States is 'the worst thing that has ever happened to our country, and I think it needs to be rectified sooner rather than later if we are to remain a democratic republic.' Trump had retaliated by threatening to revoke O'Donnell's citizenship, saying she was a 'threat to humanity.'

Whether O'Donnell's relocation to Ireland will eventually lead to a cooling of tensions remains to be seen, though current evidence suggests the feud is as active as ever. The White House has not issued a formal response to O'Donnell's latest remarks, but the President's ongoing use of social media to target his critics ensures the debate will continue to dominate headlines.