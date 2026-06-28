Donald Trump is facing a fresh wave of online backlash after insisting during a speech in Washington on 26 June that Americans must show respect for the president, a demand critics say jars badly with his own long record of public attacks on Barack Obama and Joe Biden. In the now widely shared moment, delivered at the Faith and Freedom Coalition's 2026 policy conference, Trump said, 'You have to respect the president. If you don't respect the president, you're going to have a problem.'

The clip landed in an already crowded argument about Trump's treatment of past presidents, especially Biden and Obama. In recent months he has publicly said he did not feel sorry for Biden after the former president's cancer diagnosis, and separate reporting earlier this year detailed a Trump shared video that depicted Barack and Michelle Obama as apes, a post that drew immediate condemnation online.

Trump's Respect Demand Meets an Awkward Record

Trump told the audience that police officers, firefighters and others 'with a uniform' had once been ashamed of the country because leaders before him were not respected, before pivoting to his warning about the office of the presidency.

This is the part people seized on. Trump has never been especially interested in a tidy, old-fashioned idea of presidential civility when he is the one doing the talking. He is often at his most politically effective when he sounds combative, dismissive and, frankly, a bit wild.

So the argument online was never really about etiquette. It was about whether Trump was asking for reverence he has rarely extended to others. Among the reactions carried alongside the viral clip were blunt replies invoking the Constitution, not personal loyalty, and others asking what exactly happened to that same standard when Obama and Biden were in office.

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify every social media account amplifying the video, so take some of the louder commentary lightly. Even so, the line of criticism was consistent.

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Obama and Biden Pull Trump's Respect Line Apart

In remarks circulated after Biden's cancer diagnosis, Trump said, 'If you feel sorry for him, don't feel so sorry, because he's vicious,' before adding, 'I really don't feel sorry for him.'

This matters here because it strips the new 'respect the president' message of any claim to broad principle. If respect is meant to attach to the office, critics wonder why did it apparently not apply to Biden even in the middle of a serious health crisis.

In February, a video shared by Trump on Truth Social included AI-generated images portraying Barack and Michelle Obama as apes. Critics described the imagery as racist, as it showed the Obamas' faces superimposed on ape bodies, triggering a backlash beyond Trump's usual critics.

Trump regularly treats insult as performance, which supporters often read as strength and opponents read as contempt. Then, every so often, he asks for institutional respect as though none of that earlier stuff counts. It does count.

However, he has since framed respect for the president as tied to national morale and the standing of first responders, suggesting public shame was also attached to leaders before him. But respect in a democracy is not quite the same as obedience, and certainly not the same as personal devotion.

Trump's allies may say the criticism misses his broader point about restoring prestige to the office. His critics, however, will say the broader point collapses the moment his own language enters the record.