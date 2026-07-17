Major US television networks have made a surprise scheduling decision ahead of President Donald Trump's highly anticipated address from Washington tonight.

Rather than clearing their primetime schedules, several broadcasters have opted to direct viewers to digital platforms instead. The move follows growing scrutiny over the content of the president's remarks, meaning audiences will need to look beyond traditional television to watch the speech live.

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ABC and NBC Move Speech Online

ABC and NBC will stream Trump's 9 p.m. EST address on their digital platforms instead of broadcasting it live on their main television networks. ABC said it would air a dedicated news analysis programme once the speech had concluded.

An ABC News representative said: 'ABC News will run President Trump's speech on ABC News Live and ABC News Radio with comprehensive, anchored coverage,' adding, 'We will also cover the speech in our regular network newscasts and, as always, our Special Report team is fully prepared to break into network programming to deliver live updates and reporting should significant developments occur.'

CBS is taking a slightly different approach, with a spokesperson confirming plans for a 9 p.m. special report. However, the network has not committed to carrying the entire speech live.

CNN Focuses on Analysis

CNN is also skipping a live television broadcast, instead building its evening coverage around the address. A spokesperson said the network would treat the speech as a breaking news event, tracking major developments while bringing in political, intelligence and FBI experts for immediate analysis. Viewers wishing to watch the speech live will be able to do so via CNN's website.

'A live feed of the speech, alongside analysis and expert commentary, will be available on CNN-dot-com and available on CNN's All Access streaming platform,' the spokesperson said.

White House Hits Back

The decision is not without precedent. Television networks routinely weigh the subject matter and context of presidential addresses before handing over airtime, and major broadcasters have previously declined live requests from Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Joe Biden.

Ahead of the address, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung criticised the networks on social media, writing: 'Cowards. NBC and ABC don't want you to hear the truth. All they want to do is hide the facts from YOU,' before adding, 'Tune in @WhiteHouse at 9:00pm EDT, where we always get bigger ratings than any of the networks.'

Cowards. NBC and ABC don't want you to hear the truth. All they want to do is hide the facts from YOU.



Tune in @WhiteHouse at 9:00pm EDT, where we always get bigger ratings than any of the networks. https://t.co/B772cVDXDZ — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) July 16, 2026

Missouri Senator Eric Schmitt also criticised the broadcasters for keeping the address off their main channels.

🚨Some of the facts that will be revealed in President Trump’s speech tonight are truly shocking.



If the networks were truly serving the public interest they would air it and as a country we would collectively resolve to take action. — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) July 16, 2026

Writing on social media, the Republican said: 'Some of the facts that will be revealed in President Trump's speech tonight are truly shocking,' before arguing, 'If the networks were truly serving the public interest they would air it and as a country we would collectively resolve to take action.'

Trump Targets Networks

During his address, the president accused television networks of playing a role in the alleged voter fraud plot.

🚨FULL SPEECH: President Trump Delivers an Address to the Nation - 7/16/26 #TrumpSpeech



220 MILLION U.S. voter files were stolen by the People’s Republic of China.



CNN, ABC and NBC Fake News are THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!



Even when significant evidence of fraud has been… pic.twitter.com/o0N6zr7kGp — AJ Huber (@Huberton) July 17, 2026

Trump claimed, 'They want to continue this fraud for whatever reason,' before stating, 'They want to keep it going. They want to protect the radical left.'