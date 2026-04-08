A political storm has erupted after media personality Tucker Carlson launched an intense and highly controversial attack on Donald Trump, accusing him of behaving like the 'anti-Christ' in response to a viral Easter message that included the phrase 'Praise Allah.'

The remarks, delivered on Carlson's podcast, have triggered widespread debate, drawing sharp reactions from supporters and critics alike as tensions over religion and politics intensify.

Carlson Slams Trump Over Easter Message

During the podcast episode, Carlson directly confronted Trump's messaging, questioning both the tone and intent behind the Easter post. He criticised the use of explicit language and what he described as an unnecessary and provocative religious reference.

In his remarks, Carlson said, 'Who do you think you are? You are sending out messages like this on Easter morning and speaking in a way that disrespects faith itself.' He went on to argue that such behaviour undermines the idea of religion as a whole, adding that mocking faith crosses a serious moral line.

Carlson also expanded on the broader meaning of faith, stating that it represents a recognition that 'we are not in charge of the universe,' reinforcing his view that Trump's comments were not just controversial but deeply inappropriate.

'Praise Allah' Phrase

At the centre of the controversy is Trump's use of the phrase 'Praise Allah' in an Easter message, which has been widely circulated and debated online. The wording has divided opinion, with some interpreting it as a form of cross cultural recognition, while others see it as misplaced and confusing in a Christian context.

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Carlson seized on the phrase as a key example of what he described as mocking religion. He argued that the message blurred lines between faith traditions in a way that could be seen as disrespectful, particularly during a major Christian holiday.

He stated that 'to mock other people's faith is to mock the idea of faith itself,' suggesting that the issue goes beyond a single message and reflects a deeper concern about how religion is treated in political discourse.

The fallout from the podcast has added to existing tensions between Carlson and Trump, with both figures now openly criticising each other. The disagreement reflects growing divisions within political circles, especially among figures who once shared similar platforms and audiences.

Carlson did not limit his criticism to religion alone. He also raised concerns about broader political decisions and rhetoric, suggesting that recent actions point to a dangerous direction. He warned that such behaviour could have wider consequences, framing the situation in apocalyptic terms.

Trump, in response, dismissed Carlson in strong terms, reportedly calling him a 'low IQ person' and criticised his credibility. The exchange highlights a clear breakdown in relations, with both sides now publicly attacking each other in increasingly personal language.

Concerns Over Faith and Politics

Supporters of Carlson argue that his comments reflect genuine concern about respect for faith, while critics say his use of the term 'anti-Christ' is extreme and inflammatory.

This touches on broader themes raised during the podcast, including the responsibility of public figures when discussing religion and the impact of their words on global audiences.

Carlson himself acknowledged the sensitivity of the issue, stating that faith plays a critical role in understanding human limits and moral responsibility. His comments suggest that, in his view, Trump's message crossed a line that should not be ignored.