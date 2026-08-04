Social media profiles attributed to the Twin Falls In-N-Out shooter suggest he wanted to join ICE and used anonymous accounts, online analysis of his posts indicates. Chad Williams, 24, killed three people and wounded seven at the restaurant in Twin Falls, Idaho, on 1 August 2026 before dying from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Twin Falls police confirmed he acted alone, with an armed civilian and off-duty state trooper returning fire to limit further harm. Motive remains under investigation as of 4 August 2026.

The Attack on the Newly-Opened Restaurant

Williams opened fire around 2:30 p.m. local time at the In-N-Out on Blue Lakes Boulevard, using a long rifle. Videos showed him moving through the parking lot and firing at vehicles, including a Tesla.

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One victim was employee Ashley Garibay, 23, from Stockton, California, who was training staff at the new site. Police Chief Matthew Hicks said dispatchers heard screaming and gunshots in 911 calls.

Jordan Salinas, 35, a healthcare worker from nearby Kimberly, drew his suppressed FN Five-seveN pistol and engaged the gunman after spotting him near the drive-thru. An unidentified off-duty Idaho state trooper also fired. Their actions drove Williams towards the visitor centre parking lot, where he took his own life.

Of the injured, two were critical, three stable and two released by Sunday. The FBI is assisting and has set up a tip line for digital media. First responders described the scene as one of the most chaotic they had faced, with hundreds of people in the area.

An In-N-Out employee dragged a wounded colleague across the lot while others helped until paramedics arrived.

Social Media Profiles Point to ICE Ambitions

Posts on an X account linked to Williams, show him supporting tougher immigration enforcement and questioning degree requirements for ICE or criminal investigator roles.

Yep. Why is a 4-6 year degree required, ontop of a 13 year public education of K-12, to be a basic deportation officer or criminal investigator at ICE?



How did our forefathers found a nation, write law, enforce it, and police borders without these credentials? And do it better? — Chad Williams (@mrccwilliamsjr) July 30, 2025

His bio described him as a former foster care youth who attended Boys State in 2019.

He wrote about crime near his childhood home in Waddell, Arizona, in November 2024, expressing horror at an armed carjacking. He stopped posting in mid-2025.

Last month a man pointed an AK-47 at the door of a house only streets away from my childhood home. He would have killed you or me for walking out of our front door at the wrong time over a truck he would sell for just $8,000. Waddell, ARIZONA, a border state. pic.twitter.com/U2Sv8EH93Y — Chad Williams (@mrccwilliamsjr) November 14, 2024

Some online claims suggest he mentioned using anonymous accounts, though police have not confirmed any profiles. A news publication reported the account's content exclusively, noting his comments on public safety and gun laws.

No official verification of anonymous accounts has emerged from authorities. Williams mostly commented on news of the day and often wrote about crime and immigration with support for stronger measures.

In one July 2025 thread he discussed firearm traceability during arguments over gun laws.

Many crimes have been solved because of a traceable firearm. Obviously many haven't. This is a reason other than "it's only for disarming populations" as you stated. Is it a good reason to surveil the general population? Not particularly, and another infringement. — Chad Williams (@mrccwilliamsjr) July 1, 2025

College Background and Ongoing Probe

Williams attended the College of Southern Idaho from August 2022 to December 2023 without gaining a credential. He served as a student senator but was impeached in February 2023 for procedural reasons, according to college records and a former friend.

Family members are cooperating with investigators. Police have warned against spreading unverified information, including false identities circulating online. As of early August 2026, no clear motive has been established, with detectives still tracing his movements.

The college confirmed it would cooperate with law enforcement. Local officials noted that separate incidents that day were unrelated. The FBI continues to seek digital evidence from the public via its dedicated tip site, while local authorities urge the community to avoid unverified online claims.