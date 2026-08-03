Jordan Salinas quickly became one of the most talked-about figures on social media after fearlessly stepping up during the recent In-N-Out shooting in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Video of the armed bystander firing rounds towards the shooter using his own pistol quickly spread online, with many praising him for his heroic act.

Authorities acknowledged Salinas as well as an off-duty Idaho State Police officer on the scene for helping distract the suspect during the attack. Unfortunately, three people died, and seven were injured during the shooting, but Salinas's actions helped divert the shooter's attention and allowed terrified customers and employees of the restaurant to flee to safety.

Witness Recounts Salinas's Quick Thinking

While at a stoplight, Lane Koehn saw how quickly Salinas sprang into action in the restaurant's drive-through area. The 34-year-old told reporters, 'I could tell he was trying to figure out where to go, and somebody in the drive-thru line with a handgun was shooting at him,' when asked about the incident.

The witness who caught Salinas on camera firing from behind cover while the suspect moved through the parking lot with a rifle was also heard shouting, 'Get down! Run!' in the video.

Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks addressed the public at a news conference, sharing details regarding the shooter, 24-year-old Chad Williams, who fatally shot himself during the incident. No further details regarding his motive were revealed.

Hicks also mentioned how Salinas and the off-duty officer impacted the incident.

'We believe their actions helped drive the suspect away from the scene, preventing further casualties

Who Is Jordan Salinas?

Jordan Salinas is a 35-year-old Idaho local from the town of Kimberly. He's a healthcare worker and full-time caregiver for his wheelchair-bound brother, as per the Idaho Statesman.

He reportedly began training with firearms after a mall shooting in Idaho that took two lives made him realise that a caregiver and a wheelchair-bound person would be 'easy targets.'

Salinas told the Idaho Statesman that 'He did not like it when bullets started firing both ways,' and that he felt 'no fear' before, during or after the incident at In-N-Out.

'There's a task that needs to be done, and we're the ones who need to do it,' he added.

Internet Reacts to Jordan Salinas

Video of Salinas shooting towards the suspect outside the restaurant is circulating on the internet.

Community forums on Reddit were flooded with praise towards Salinas' act of bravery. One commentator stated, 'Anyone who puts their life on the line to protect the lives of others deserves the utmost respect, and that's what these two men did,' which over 300 other users upvoted.

Jordan Salinas himself has since addressed the public on his official Facebook page.

He shared how overwhelming the last 24 hours for him were, and that the support and messages he's been receiving 'mean more than I can put into words.'

Salinas also extended his regards to the families of the victims:

'My heart remains with the victims, their families, and everyone affected by yesterday's tragedy.'

Supporters have since set up a GoFundMe page for Salinas, which the creator stated is for 'those who have asked how they can support Jordan.'

The page has raised over $1,200 (£890+) at the time of writing.

Salinas also promises to share a more complete account of what happened once he's able to.