The investigation into the deadly shooting at an In-N-Out Burger in Twin Falls, Idaho, has entered a new phase after police confirmed that suspected gunman Chad Williams died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound shortly after opening fire at the busy restaurant.

The attack claimed three lives, left seven others injured and shattered a community that is now searching for answers. As investigators continue examining what led to the violence, authorities say evidence indicates Williams acted alone and that the quick response of an off-duty law enforcement officer and an armed citizen likely prevented an even greater tragedy.

Police Confirm Chad Williams Died at the Scene

Authorities identified the suspected gunman as 24-year-old Chad Williams.

According to Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks, Williams opened fire at the restaurant before turning the weapon on himself. Officers responding to the scene located his body near the restaurant, and investigators later confirmed he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police said they are confident Williams acted alone and stressed there is currently no indication that any other suspect was involved in the attack.

Officials also urged the public not to spread false information after inaccurate claims circulating online wrongly identified another individual as the gunman. Police confirmed that person had no connection to the shooting.

Investigators continue reviewing evidence, interviewing witnesses and analysing the suspect's background as they work to establish a motive.

Now, some people are claiming that Chad Williams, the Twin Falls, Idaho shooter was from Bosnia, and his real name is Amer Mandzic. And he's a Muslim! Oh brother........ All I know for sure is...

win Falls, Idaho mass shooting suspect has been identified as 24-year-old Chad Williams.

3 people were killed and several others injured in the shooting

Police did not take any questions during the news conference#Idaho #christinaguayonews pic.twitter.com/MPWEV3gywG — Christina Aguayo (@ChristinaNewstv) August 3, 2026

We are putting together a puzzle on Chad Williams.



Seems he failed at college.



We have his X account last posted in April of this year. pic.twitter.com/IeVpGSZ843 — 0HOUR1 (@__0HOUR1_) August 2, 2026

Heroic Actions Helped Prevent More Bloodshed

Investigators credited the actions of an off-duty state trooper and an armed civilian with helping limit the scale of the attack.

According to police, both returned fire after Williams began shooting, forcing him to move away from the restaurant instead of continuing to target people gathered outside.

Witness Lane Koehn told reporters he watched the gunman emerge carrying what appeared to be an AR-style rifle before firing towards vehicles waiting near the restaurant.

Koehn said the armed civilian appeared to become the shooter's primary focus, giving other motorists valuable time to escape.

Authorities also confirmed that one Twin Falls police officer discharged a weapon after arriving at the scene. No one was injured during that officer involved shooting, which will undergo a standard departmental review.

Victims and Families Face an Unimaginable Tragedy

Police said two injured victims have already been discharged from hospital, while three remain in stable condition and two continue receiving treatment in critical condition.

The identities of those killed have not yet been publicly released as authorities continue notifying relatives.

Among the victims was an In-N-Out employee. Company president Lynsi Snyder expressed her grief in a public statement, saying one of the chain's valued associates had lost her life while caring for customers.

One of the surviving victims was taxi driver Terry Dudley, who was reportedly sitting inside his Tesla when gunfire struck his vehicle. His family said he suffered serious injuries but has shown encouraging signs of improvement while receiving hospital treatment.

Elsewhere, the parents of a 24-year-old employee from Southern California described the terrifying wait after learning their daughter had been inside the restaurant when the shooting began.

Unable to contact her because she fled without her mobile phone, they spent anxious moments fearing the worst before eventually receiving a call from another person's phone confirming she had survived.