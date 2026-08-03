An armed citizen who exchanged gunfire with the suspect during the deadly mass shooting at an In-N-Out Burger in Twin Falls, Idaho, has spoken publicly about the terrifying encounter, revealing he believed returning fire disrupted the attack and may have helped save lives.

Authorities say three people were killed and seven others were injured before the gunman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police have credited both the armed civilian and an off-duty Idaho State Police trooper with confronting the suspect during the chaos.

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Armed Citizen Describes Split-Second Decision

A 35-year-old healthcare worker, Jordan Salinas, said he had stopped for lunch when gunfire erupted.

The shooting at an IN-N-Out Burger in Twin Falls, Idaho left three people dead and at least five others injured.

Drawing on firearms training he had undertaken after witnessing another mass shooting in Boise in 2021, Salinas quickly retrieved his pistol and confronted the attacker. Recalling the exchange, he said the suspect didn't like bullets coming back, suggesting the return fire forced the gunman to retreat and interrupted the assault.

Speaking to Fox News, Salinas said, 'He did not like it when bullets started firing both ways,' and that he felt 'no fear' as he acted. Salinas, a full-time carer for his brother who uses a wheelchair, explained that his actions were guided by instinct and preparation rather than a desire to be a hero.

Salinas said he has long believed ordinary people should be ready to respond to emergencies. Police have since praised both Salinas and the off-duty trooper, saying their intervention likely prevented the death toll from rising further.

'We believe their actions helped drive the suspect away from the scene, preventing further casualties,' Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks said, adding, 'We want to take a moment and commend the actions of the off-duty officer and the citizen, and their heroic action to stop this incident.'

Meanwhile, Twin Falls County Sheriff Jack Johnson called them 'true heroes,' adding that the two 'diverted the shooter and without a doubt saved many lives.'

Investigation as Community Mourns

According to authorities, one of the victims who died during the shooting was an In-N-Out employee who had been serving customers when it began.

The names of the victims have yet to be released while relatives continue to be notified by officials. Investigators from local law enforcement, the FBI, and other agencies are examining video footage and forensic evidence as they work to establish the motive of the attacker.

Hicks described the scene as one of the most chaotic incidents officers could face. Investigators have also urged members of the public to avoid spreading unverified information while the inquiry continues.

Police have confirmed there is no ongoing threat to the community and say the suspect's family is cooperating with detectives.

President of In-N-Out Pays Tribute

In-N-Out President Lynsi Snyder said she was devastated by the tragedy, confirming that an employee was among those killed.

She expressed sympathy for the victims, their families, restaurant staff and first responders, describing the attack as senseless and calling on people to support one another during the difficult days ahead.

'My heart is broken, my chest is heavy, my eyes burn from the tears I've shed,' Snyder said in a statement. 'We lost one of our beautiful associates tonight.' She also added that In-N-Out will join the families in mourning as they 'tread through a very painful season.'