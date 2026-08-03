A deadly shooting at an In-N-Out Burger restaurant in Twin Falls, Idaho, has left three people dead, several others injured and a community searching for answers after authorities identified the suspected gunman as Chad Williams.

The shooting unfolded on Saturday at the popular fast-food restaurant, where police say Williams opened fire before dying from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities have not yet established a motive and said the investigation remains ongoing.

Officials also credited the quick actions of an off-duty Idaho State Police trooper and an armed civilian with helping bring the incident to an end, saying their intervention likely prevented further casualties.

How Did the Shooting Unfold?

Emergency crews responded to reports of an active shooter at the Twin Falls In-N-Out Burger shortly after the incident began. Witnesses described scenes of panic as customers and employees fled the restaurant while gunfire erupted.

According to police, Williams fired multiple rounds, killing three people and injuring seven others before turning the weapon on himself.

Authorities said an off-duty Idaho State Police trooper, who happened to be at the restaurant, immediately confronted the gunman. An armed civilian also intervened during the incident. Police believe both men played a significant role in disrupting the attack before officers arrived at the scene.

Twin Falls Police later confirmed that Williams died from what investigators believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Several victims remained in hospital following the shooting, although officials said some had since been discharged. Authorities have not publicly released the identities of all those killed or injured while families continue to be notified.

What Have Police Revealed About Chad Williams?

Investigators identified the suspected gunman as Chad Williams but have released few details about his background while the investigation continues.

Police have not announced a motive and said detectives are examining Williams' movements before the attack, including whether he had any connection to the victims or the restaurant.

Officers are also reviewing surveillance footage, interviewing witnesses and analysing evidence recovered from the scene as they attempt to establish what triggered the shooting.

Authorities have urged the public to avoid speculation while detectives continue gathering evidence.

Quick Action From Off-Duty Trooper and Armed Civilian

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Investigators praised the actions of both the off-duty state trooper and the armed civilian, saying their response likely prevented the attack from becoming even more deadly.

Although police have not released full details of their actions, officials said both men confronted the gunman during the incident, allowing responding officers to secure the scene more quickly.

Witnesses also described customers helping one another escape the restaurant and providing first aid to those who had been wounded before emergency medical teams arrived.

The incident has prompted renewed discussion in the United States about emergency responses during active shooter situations and the role armed bystanders can play during such attacks.

What Happens Next?

The Twin Falls Police Department, assisted by state and federal agencies, continues to investigate the shooting.

Detectives are expected to spend the coming days reviewing forensic evidence, witness statements and digital material recovered during the investigation. Officials have said additional information, including the gunman's motive, will only be released once it has been verified.

Local authorities have also thanked first responders, hospital staff and members of the public who assisted victims during the incident.

As investigators continue piecing together the events leading up to the attack, the focus remains on supporting the victims and their families while determining why the shooting occurred.

The tragedy has shocked the Twin Falls community and once again drawn national attention to gun violence in the United States. Police have asked anyone with photographs, videos or information relating to the shooting to contact investigators as enquiries continue.